A 50/50 Raffle for the Military Bowl? You Bet!

Military Bowl fans have a new way to win and support active-duty and veteran service members!

The Military Bowl Foundation is conducting a 50/50 raffle in conjunction with the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO. As with a traditional 50/50 raffle, fans can purchase tickets at the stadium on gameday. However, this year, fans located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, also are able to purchase raffle tickets online or on the Military Bowl app from now through this year’s bowl game, which matches Boston College and East Carolina on Monday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. All fans are encouraged to download the Military Bowl app at https://militarybowl.link/app.

The person holding the winning raffle ticket, which will be picked during the fourth quarter of the Military Bowl, will receive half of the prize pool. The other half will be donated to the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers.

A basic raffle package of three tickets can be purchased for $5; a bronze package of 10 raffle tickets is $10; silver package of 40 raffle tickets is $20; and a gold package of 100 raffle tickets is $40. Military Bowl game tickets can be purchased at militarybowl.org.

The raffle is one more way that the Military Bowl is using mobile technology the enhance the fan experience leading up to the game as well as the gameday experience for those in the stadium and those watching on television and following from afar.

The home for all things Military Bowl is the new Military Bowl app, available in the app store and Google Play. Created in partnership with leading app developer From Now On, the Military Bowl app has everything fans need, whether they are at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium or sitting on the couch watching from home. On the app, fans can find the latest information on the Military Bowl, view maps of the stadium and surrounding area and play entertaining games. Download now at https://militarybowl.link/app.

From Now On’s flagship FanX™ Mobile Engagement Platform serves a growing roster of more than 120 colleges, high schools, teams, venues and championship events to deliver personalized experiences to fans in-venue, on the go and throughout the offseason.

The Military Bowl app will utilize Versus Systems, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: VS) patented rewarded fan engagement platform, offering fans the opportunity to engage in exclusive content, trivia and arcade games for prizes before, during and after the Bowl.

Leading up to and on gameday, fans at home or in-stadium will be able to play games, earn points and compete for leaderboard rankings to win prizes from a range of well-known sponsor and advertiser brands. To play, fans can click a link featured in the Military Bowl app or scan a provided QR code on gameday. Fans can also visit play.militarybowl.org to access from their mobile device.

Additionally, to provide a safer environment and further enhance the gameday experience, the Military Bowl will use only mobile ticketing this year. Available through a user’s smartphone, mobile ticketing offers a secure, convenient and flexible process while also providing a contactless exchange of tickets upon entering the stadium. Mobile ticketing also protects against fraud and reduces the challenges of lost, forgotten or stolen tickets.

“The Military Bowl is continually looking at ways to enhance the gameday experience and remain among the leaders in providing engaging content for fans,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We believe these improvements will enhance the Military Bowl experience for those attending the Bowl, as well as those who tune in across the country and around the world.”

