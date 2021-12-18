THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
18 Rescued, 1 Injured, 10 Displaced in Eastport Apartment Fire

| December 10, 2021, 06:59 AM

Shortly before midnight last night, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire in a six-story building in the 100 block of Severn Avenue in the City’s Eastport section.

When crews arrived they were met with what appeared to be an exterior fire on a second-floor balcony with the occupant of the apartment above trapped. A second alarm was quickly dispatched bringing in additional resources.

According to preliminary information from the fire department, 18 people were rescued from the blaze, 10 families have been displaced and one resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined. An estimate of damages was unavailable. The Red Cross is assisting those who need help with food and housing.

This story will be updated.

