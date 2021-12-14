14th Annual Santa Speedo Run – December 18th — REGISTER NOW

The 14th Annual Santa Speedo Run (well, technically the 13th I guess because it was not run last year) and Toy Drive will be held Saturday, December 18th, beginning and ending at O’Brien’s Steak House on Main Street in Annapolis. This event has become a holiday tradition in Annapolis typically drawing more than 500 runners who were brave enough to bare it (almost) all!

The one-mile jog/fun run through downtown and City Dock is the brainchild of Eddie McGowan, a local Annapolitan and founder of the Annapolis Irish Festival who passed away in 2018. According to Eddie, “the mission of the Annapolis Santa Speedo Run is to spread holiday cheer while at the same time collecting toys and books for needy children in our community. There is such a need right here in our own backyard, this is just one way we can all help.”

The event collects and distributes over 1500 toys and books. This year, toys and books will be accepted at O’Brien’s beginning at 10:30 am. Registration and libations 11 am with the run at 12:30 pm.

Spectators are welcome, actually encouraged, to line the sidewalks to cheer on the festive participants, sing Christmas carols, and support the cause. Strip down begins at 12:15 pm, with the jog/stroll beginning promptly at 12:30 pm.

The Speedo Run Post Party will feature live music from the Timmie Metz Band featuring Tambo (so bring your dancing shoes) and plenty of libations.

As a participant, a Speedo-like bathing suit is encouraged (a two-piece bathing suit if possible but not mandatory for women). Holiday colors are preferred, and please no thongs! Santa hats, beards, stockings, and other holiday panache are recommended.

Here are some photos from prior years!

The number of participants is limited so be sure to register online prior to the event and bring your registration email with you. To run in the jog/stroll, the cost is $25 and includes a commemorative Annapolis Santa Speedo Run T-Shirt!

For complete details on what you will need to participate in the Santa Speedo Run, please visit www.SantaSpeedoRunAnnapolis. com.

