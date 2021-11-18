What Is A Nurse Practitioner And Is It A Viable Career For You?

If you are interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare industry, you will undoubtedly be curious about the various job types available and the ones that may suit you.

One of the fastest-growing roles in healthcare is that of the nurse practitioner. A nurse practitioner is involved in primary healthcare, helping to diagnose and treat illnesses, keep track of patient caregiving, as well as prescribe medication.

While the precise tasks a nurse practitioner performs will depend on the specific role (there are many different types of nurse practitioners, including family nursing and pediatric health), it is safe to say that they play a core role in healthcare.

In fact, the role of the nurse practitioner is one of the only jobs which is expected to rise in demand over the coming decade, making it a stable career path to pursue.

Of course, in order to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner, you will need to attain the necessary qualifications. Although this will require you to dedicate a lot of your time to studying initially, there are options that make it viable for you to study without compromising your existing lifestyle too severely.

However, it is worth deciding whether a frontline career in healthcare is right for you. It can be intense, tiring, and stressful when you are in charge of other people’s wellbeing, so you should reflect on whether your personality and lifestyle are suited to the unique set of challenges presented by the healthcare industry.

This is what you need to know about being a nurse practitioner and whether it is a viable career for you:

How can you become a nurse practitioner?

You can become a nurse practitioner by studying a specific nurse practitioner program, which will qualify you to apply to a range of medical work environments, from hospitals to clinics, as well as private physician practices and urgent care facilities.

Of course, to qualify and enroll in the nurse practitioner program, you will already need to be a licensed nurse and have completed a Bachelor’s degree. This is why you must be sure about entering the healthcare industry because it will require many years of studying.

This poses the problem of how you are supposed to support yourself during your years of studying. It is no secret that degrees take up a lot of your time, and nursing is more intensive than most.

However, this is not to say that it is impossible, and, thanks to the rise of online courses, you can now study for your Oklahoma nurse practitioner qualification remotely. As a result, you can maintain your existing job and stay in the same accommodation, saving you the time, stress and money of having to move out, find a new home and job, as well as meet a whole new group of friends.

What does a nurse practitioner do?

There are a number of different roles a nurse practitioner fulfills, including managing the care of patients on behalf of a medical establishment, prescribing medications, performing routine medical tasks such as operating x-ray machines, diagnosing injuries and illnesses, treating them, as well as more specific roles such as counseling and medical education (such as advising patients on how to avoid potential illnesses or ailments).

The specific roles you may perform as a nurse practitioner will depend entirely on what type of practitioner you are, which medical institution you work for, and which specific field you specialize in.

Why is it worth considering becoming a nurse practitioner?

Nurse practitioners are the unsung heroes of daily medical care, carrying out important tasks that ensure each patient is cared for, managed correctly, feels safe and comfortable while keeping the wheels of the healthcare industry turning.

This is incredibly important because nurse practitioners help ensure patient welfare is kept at a high level while helping to reduce healthcare costs for patients.

As a result of their importance, nurse practitioners are one of the most sought-after medical professionals in the industry, resulting in a booming job market. This constant demand for qualified candidates means nurse practitioners also earn highly competitive salaries and can choose between a variety of different working environments.

These include working in hospitals, specialist clinics, outpatient clinics, private practices, and schools. This impressive variety makes it simpler to find an environment in which you excel, and it also gives you the ability to switch environments when you desire a change of scenery.

What are the different types of nurse practitioners?

Although nurse practitioners all largely fulfill the same tasks, there are a variety of different roles and specialties to consider.

For example, you could specialize in family care, acute care, oncology, mental health, pediatrics, as well as more specific sub-sectors like urology, cardiology, and sports medicine.

This gives you fantastic flexibility and allows you to pursue the specific sector you are most interested in.

Decide whether healthcare is the right career for you

Naturally, healthcare isn’t for everyone. If you are not willing to work long hours, be away from home for lengthy periods of time, witness distressing scenes regularly, and soak up consistent pressure, then a career as a nurse practitioner is probably not for you.

There is no shame in this because healthcare professionals operate in a stressful, high-pressured environment which can be difficult to endure. It is best to accept this upfront, rather than leap into the role headfirst and end up quitting later on or making a mistake at work.

Assess whether a career as a medical professional is right for you, and consider the reasons why you are pursuing it in the first place. Only when you are sure about yourself and your intentions should you embark on a career that demands such commitment.

The good news is that, due to the multitude of choices in nursing, there is bound to be a role or environment that suits your specific personality.

Conclusion

To conclude, a career as a nurse practitioner is a fantastic option if you are looking to embark on a career in the healthcare industry.

It presents a strong job market, a fulfilling work life, lots of options for specializing, and the ability to pick between a variety of working environments.

