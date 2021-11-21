Watermark Wins Small Business Award at Tourism Summit

This year, the Maryland Tourism Coalition (MTC) celebrated the 40th Maryland Travel & Tourism Summit (MTTS), an “…annual tourism industry conference that brings together all sectors of the hospitality industry where business and public sector leaders convene, network, and learn new strategies to advance Maryland’s Tourism industry.” During the Awards Banquet held on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, Watermark was honored to win the Small Business Award. Alex Knoll, Watermark’s Director of Sales & Marketing, shared:

All of us at Watermark are honored to receive the Small Business of the Year award from the Maryland Tourism Coalition. To be recognized by our peers in the travel and tourism industry is truly special. This award is a validation of Watermark’s commitment to our guests, our team, and our business partners – as well as our resiliency in a year still in the wake of COVID-19.

Watermark is celebrating 50 years of immersing people in the history, culture, and fun of the Chesapeake area in 2022 and will continue to do so for years to come.

Have a listen to the podcast with did with Watermark:

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS