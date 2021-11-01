Watermark Hosts Warrior Sailing for Fifth Year

On Tuesday, October 12th, Watermark welcomed the remarkable veterans of Warrior Sailing aboard the Cabaret II. Mission BBQ provided complimentary catering for this fun, camaraderie-building dinner cruise. Core to Watermark’s mission is making a mark on the community, and each year this is a wonderful opportunity to do so. On the fifth year hosting this event, Ginny Mininger, Watermark Director of Vessel Operations, reflects “It’s such an honor to be a part of this incredible program. Not only is Warrior Sailing doing so much for the people that serve our country, but also for the maritime industry and the sport of sailing.”

When asked “Why Watermark?”, Cory Kapes, Warrior Sailing Program Manager, replied:

Participants constantly remark that the best thing about Warrior Sailing is camaraderie. The dinner cruise gives the veterans time away from the classroom, the instruction, home, and from other issues. Watermark provides a unique environment, free from distractions. The participants can relax, enjoy the scenery, and enjoy each other’s company. Watermark offers worry-free time on the water, free of distractions, and accommodating to the needs of the group. We cannot thank you all enough for your support!

Warrior Sailing Program introduces wounded, ill, and injured military Service Members and Veterans to sailing and the sport of sailboat racing. The program is open to members of the Armed Forces; active duty, reserve, guard, or veteran. The Basic Training Camp is a 3-day event focused on skill development. This event will introduce participants to basic sailing terminology, equipment and skills. With a focus on the fundamentals, the participants will also learn how to compete within the context of the sport of sailing. Additionally, we will provide resources to participants to be involved with the sport of sailing in their hometowns and how to advance in the sport. Ideally, participants will stay engaged with the local clubs and take advantage of further advanced training opportunities through Warrior Sailing. All instruction is facilitated by professional instructors using techniques and equipment that are adapted to meet the individual needs of the participants. This event is hosted by Warrior Sailing, a program of the USMMA Sailing Foundation a 501(c)3 public foundation & the Annapolis Yacht Club.

Click here to view an example of some of the advanced training and competition along with the impact Warrior Sailing has in the words of the participants themselves.

