Voices of Service Quartet to Sing National Anthem at Military Bowl

The Military Bowl Foundation has announced that Voices of Service, a quartet of U.S. Army active-duty and veteran service members, will sing the national anthem at the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO on Monday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The group, which consists of Master Sergeant (Ret.) Caleb Green, Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Ron Henry, Sergeant Major Christal Rheams, and Sergeant 1st Class Jason Hanna appeared on the NBC show America’s Got Talent in 2019, placing fifth.

Voices of Service is part of the Center for American Military Music Opportunities and uses its platform to increase awareness of what music can do for servicemembers coping with post-traumatic stress and other invisible or visible wounds. Voices of Service’s appearance is part of the partnership between the Military Bowl and its longtime charitable partner, the USO.

“Voices of Service is a perfect fit for the Military Bowl,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We share the commitment to supporting and raising awareness for our nation’s service members. We look forward to a great game day and celebrating the men and women in uniform.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be held on Monday, December 27, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now at militarybowl.org. The game once again will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers.

