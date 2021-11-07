THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy to be Awarded on November 12th

| November 07, 2021, 04:33 PM

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB), The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Hospice organizations will award the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy on Friday, November 12th at The Market House in Annapolis.  A light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar reception will start at 5:30 pm with the trophy presentation to the winning skipper at 6 pm.

The jointly promoted charity sailing races, respectively known as The Leukemia Cup, The CRAB Cup, and The Hospice Cup, were held in June, August and September this year. In 2018, the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy was created to promote greater skipper participation in all three races and to enhance fundraising support for the respective charities.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The skipper with the best finish in all three races who also raises the most money for each of the three charities will be presented with the trophy.

The 2 finalists are John Heintz, skipper of Endurance (2018 Triple Crown of Charity Sailing winner) and newcomer John Dodge of #998ForACure.

All members of the sailing community are invited to attend and recognize the outstanding effort the finalists have put into making “The Sailing Capital of the United States,” also the most charitable sailing community.

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake