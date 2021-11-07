Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy to be Awarded on November 12th

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB), The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Hospice organizations will award the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy on Friday, November 12th at The Market House in Annapolis. A light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar reception will start at 5:30 pm with the trophy presentation to the winning skipper at 6 pm.

The jointly promoted charity sailing races, respectively known as The Leukemia Cup, The CRAB Cup, and The Hospice Cup, were held in June, August and September this year. In 2018, the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy was created to promote greater skipper participation in all three races and to enhance fundraising support for the respective charities.

The skipper with the best finish in all three races who also raises the most money for each of the three charities will be presented with the trophy.

The 2 finalists are John Heintz, skipper of Endurance (2018 Triple Crown of Charity Sailing winner) and newcomer John Dodge of #998ForACure.

All members of the sailing community are invited to attend and recognize the outstanding effort the finalists have put into making “The Sailing Capital of the United States,” also the most charitable sailing community.

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS