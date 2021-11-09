Tidewater Inn’s Brew & Oyster Brawl Scheduled for November 13th

The historic Tidewater Inn – a timelessly refined hotel ideally situated in the heart of downtown Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore – announces the official launch of ticket sales for the annual Tidewater Inn Brew & Oyster Brawl scheduled on Saturday, November 13th, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kicking off the celebration, the Brew and Oyster Brawl will feature live music by one of the Eastern Shore’s favorite bands since 1973, Bird Dog and the Road Kings, and oysters prepared every which way will be presented – including stationed raw oysters harvested by local watermen, savory chowder, oysters flash-fried to perfection and chargrilled oysters with infused flavors like lemon parsley butter and buffalo bleu cheese. Additionally, an open beer and wine bar will offer regional, craft, domestic and imported brews, along with a selection of wines, to pair with savory oyster dishes.

With a purchase of a $100 ticket, guests will receive a commemorative pint glass and enjoy a one-of-a-kind event that reflects the famed heritage and cultural fabric of the Chesapeake Bay region.

For more information, call Tidewater Inn at (410) 822-1300 or visit https://tidewaterinn.com/brew-oyster-brawl. Tidewater Inn is located at 101 East Dover St, Easton, Md. 21601.

