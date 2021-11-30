THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Three Teens Arrested in Assault and Attempted Carjacking

| November 30, 2021, 12:34 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested and charged three teenagers and charged after an attempted carjacking on the Broadneck peninsula.

On November 29, 2021, at approximately 9:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Bayhead Park located at 1661 Bayhead Road in Annapolis for a report of an assault.

An adult male victim and adult female victim were seated in the front seat of a vehicle in Bayhead Park when they were joined by three suspects.

The suspects, who were seated in the back seat, assaulted the victims and attempted to steal the vehicle keys. The suspects fled but were quickly located in a wooded area by responding officers. The three teenaged suspects, an 18 and 14-year-old from Annapolis and a 15-year old from Pasadena,  were arrested and charged accordingly.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake