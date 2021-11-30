Three Teens Arrested in Assault and Attempted Carjacking

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested and charged three teenagers and charged after an attempted carjacking on the Broadneck peninsula.

On November 29, 2021, at approximately 9:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Bayhead Park located at 1661 Bayhead Road in Annapolis for a report of an assault.

An adult male victim and adult female victim were seated in the front seat of a vehicle in Bayhead Park when they were joined by three suspects.

The suspects, who were seated in the back seat, assaulted the victims and attempted to steal the vehicle keys. The suspects fled but were quickly located in a wooded area by responding officers. The three teenaged suspects, an 18 and 14-year-old from Annapolis and a 15-year old from Pasadena, were arrested and charged accordingly.

