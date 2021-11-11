The Ultimate Guide to Creating Amazing Product Demo Videos

Today, consumers are increasingly using the internet to do their shopping. Not only does this allow them to compare prices on different websites before making their purchases, but it’s also giving businesses the opportunity to create effective demo videos. Such videos give potential customers all the information they need to make an informed decision about their products and services.

However, creating an effective demo video can be challenging, especially if you’re not used to making videos. Thankfully, with the help of the online video editor from Promo.com and these tips, you’ll have everything you need to create an amazing product demo video of your own.

If you want to learn how to create engaging demo videos, check out this guide.

Understand Why You Need a Video

If you’re not sure why you need a product demo video, think about it. Why are online videos so popular?

People want to learn more about what they see, whether it’s a product or service. Without a video, they might be missing out on all of your company has to offer.

So stop thinking that marketing is too expensive because it isn’t! Especially when you consider how much easier it will be for potential customers to see what your company has to offer.

What Can an Online Video Editor do for My Product Demo?

Online video editors can be a great help in providing amazing visuals for product demo videos. However, it is essential that you have a general knowledge of how it works before you begin using them for your project.

In addition, there are several criteria that will help you identify a good editor from a bad one.

Here’s what to look out for:

Speed

Cost

Quality

These are three important factors that you should consider when looking for an online video editor.

Choose Your Platform

Although most video-editing software works on both Windows and Mac systems, some popular options are more available than others. For example, Sony’s Vegas Movie Studio only works on PC, while Apple’s iMovie is exclusive for Macs.

The good news is that both programs are fairly intuitive and user-friendly. Even if you don’t have any experience with video editing, you should be able to figure out how to create your first demo video using either one.

An online video editor such as the one offered by Promo.com is also a strong arm in terms of editing tools. It may not offer quite as many features, but it’s still easy enough for any beginner to figure out how to use.

However, you may prefer not to have your footage stored on another site; so before creating your final demo video, export your project files and save them on your computer’s hard drive instead.

Create Your Script

When writing your script, it’s important to consider who your target audience is. Make sure you answer questions such as:

Who is viewing my video?

What do they want from it?

Where and when will they view it?

When writing your script, include everything that could possibly benefit them in watching your video, and be sure that every sentence carries meaning.

Pick Your Filming Location

Before you get started, think about where you’re going to film your video. Consider a corner of a warehouse or gym, a quiet spot in a coffee shop or library, or even inside your own office if there’s enough space.

Record Your Video

The very first step to creating your product demo video is, of course, recording it. This is also one of the most important steps. If you want viewers to engage with your video, it needs to be clear and easy to watch at all times.

To ensure that your product demo videos are high quality, record them using a professional HD camera. This way you won’t have any trouble capturing valuable content or selling customers to your idea or business.

Post Production

Getting your product demo video edited and polished can make a huge difference. You need to compile your content in a way that’s easy to watch and informative.

Not to mention, how editing and polishing will demonstrate your offering as well as make your audience feel like they’re part of something special. Your viewers will appreciate you taking care of their experience, and once you go through it once, you’ll quickly see that it doesn’t take all that long (and is worth every minute).

And while you can use a variety of editing tools for different purposes, we recommend using one that has access to plenty of royalty-free music and professional graphics. It will add legitimacy and professionalism (and make it easier) to add such materials when you put together your product demo video.

Final Thoughts

You can use your video in a number of different ways, including boosting SEO through YouTube and generating sales through dynamic social media ads such as Facebook advertising.

While you can outsource product demo videos, it’s much better for your company’s bottom line if you take on at least some of these tasks yourself. With the help of an online video editor, you’re bound to have the best video demo out there!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS