The Different Ways You Can Consume CBD for Health

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of the compounds most abundant in the cannabis plant. Research has shown that CBD has many health benefits and it can be consumed in a wide variety of ways whether you want to smoke it, vape it, or pop CBD pills. There is a consumption method suited for everyone’s specific needs. Of all the available consumption methods, cannabis oil has become increasingly popular over the past few years because it can help treat a number of health conditions such as chronic pain and anxiety. The best part is that cannabis is legal in all 50 states which means you can consume with a guilt-free mind. If you want to consume CBD but are unsure about which consumption method would best suit you, this article aims to shed some light.

Vaping

Vaping has become increasingly popular in recent years. This is a method of inhalation that involves the use of a vaporizer which is a battery-powered, handheld device that produces vapor instead of smoke. Vaporizers also heat your liquid concentrate or dry herb at a controlled temperature rather than burning it which makes the effects more potent and full of flavor. There are different types of vaporizers for users to choose from however, the most popular is the dry herb vaporizer. To consume with this device, fill the chamber with a small amount of finely crushed dry herbs, turn the device on, select your desired temperature, inhale, exhale and repeat. Low temperatures will produce more intense flavor while higher temperatures can be felt in the body. Vape technology is specifically aimed at treating forms of cancer as well as heart diseases so this method of consumption would be well suited for patients undergoing chemotherapy and are looking at CBD to ease pain and nausea.

Dabbing

Dabbing is another popular method of consumption and it involves a water filtration device that looks very similar to a bong. The difference is that dabs use wax instead of dry herb and the device comes with a nail that is used during the consumption process. To consume you need to put water into your device, set aside a small amount of dab, heat the nail until it is very hot, insert your wax, inhale and exhale. There are many different styles of dab rigs like these found on Smoke Cartel, but they all work in roughly the same way. Beginners should be aware that taking dabs can be quite intense and it is important to know your limits before trying them out. Some people find it helpful to take small hits first because the smoke coming from a dab rig is much harsher than traditional bongs. It’s best to read up on how to use a nail properly and then try out some different concentrates with friends who already have experience before trying anything alone or going too far into it at once.

Edibles

Edibles are any food or drinks product that contains cannabis and this method of consumption is extremely popular. You can purchase edibles or you can make them yourself at home, it is very easy. All you need is a recipe and some CBD oil. Edibles are more potent than other methods of consumption and the effects last significantly longer as well. Upward of 12 hours to be exact. This method of consumption is suitable for any medical condition including sleep disorders such as insomnia and to relieve pain.

Tinctures

Tinctures are very popular in the medical marijuana community and involve dry marijuana flowers being dissolved in alcohol. You can purchase tinctures from a private dealer, at a dispensary or you can make it yourself with ease. You consume this product sublingually by placing 2-3 drops underneath your tongue for 2 minutes and then swallow. Cannabis tinctures can be used to treat a variety of medical symptoms such as mental health disorders and cancer.

Topicals

Lastly, we have topicals which are lotions, balms, creams, oils, and sprays that contain cannabis. This consumption method is popular amongst athletes and many professional athletes openly advocate the use of topicals for recovery. Topicals can be applied directly onto any area of your muscles or joints where you experience pain or stiffness and you will feel relief within minutes. Topicals can also be used to treat medical conditions such as eczema and psoriasis because of the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD. The demand for topicals is growing and you can even find CBD face wash, CBD hand creams, and moisturizers.

No matter what health condition you are treating, there is a consumption method suited for you.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS