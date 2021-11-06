The best way to go organic is with an all-encompassing approach that uses sustainable practices for your home, workplace, school, or wherever you may be on any given day. You can continue to use some of the items you’ve always purchased, but make sure they are organic. This should be easy, but it isn’t always. This article will discuss how to go organic to be sustainable and not harmful to the environment with information by Amanda Jo of Organic Bunny. We’ll cover organic food, natural pest control, eco-friendly cleaners, and Organic Makeup.

Organic Food

The best way to go organic is with your food because this will give you a good foundation for living an eco-friendly lifestyle. When possible, purchase all produce that is certified USDA Organic. If something isn’t available in that form or it’s prohibitively expensive for whatever reason, then choose conventional foods and wash them well before eating. Especially fruits and vegetables like apples, pears, peaches, celery, spinach/lettuce/greens (iceberg lettuce does not count!), berries, etc. You should also choose meats from free-range animals if at all possible since these cows have been fed organically and not injected with antibiotics or hormones. If you can’t purchase organic meats, choose the leanest cuts possible and buy grass-fed.

Natural Pest Control

The best way to go organic is through natural pest control methods because they are less harmful than chemicals and don’t leave you wondering what residuals will remain after the treatment has been completed. Many different pests can affect your home, business, school, etc., but there’s something for all of them! Here are a few examples:

using beneficial nematodes (worms) inside & outside plants to kill pesky insects like whiteflies on tomatoes, aphids on hibiscus/roses/agapanthus/azalea’s, etc.

diatomaceous earth around your house foundation as well as in crawl spaces; this absorbs moisture from bugs’ exoskeletons & dehydrates them

light traps or flypaper to catch flies, mosquitoes, and moths.

Eco-Friendly Cleaners

The best way to go organic is with eco-friendly cleaners because this will help protect your family’s health and the environment around you! There are many great recipes for homemade cleaning products that work just as well if not better than traditional household cleaners – plus, they’re much cheaper! Here are a few examples:

using baking soda + vinegar on countertops then rinsing with water = disinfectant, deodorizer & all-purpose cleaner

white distilled vinegar mixed half/half with warm water works wonders on windows/mirrors without leaving streaks behind.

Hydrogen peroxide (food grade) diluted in water works well on bathroom & kitchen surfaces.

Organic Makeup & Personal Hygiene

The best way to go organic is with your hygiene/makeup products because they will be healthier for you & the environment. For example, avoid using aerosol spray deodorant – it’s bad for our ozone layer! Instead, opt for natural deodorants like crystal salt sticks or baking soda + cornstarch (rub a bit of each on armpits before dressing). Several great brands offer makeup free of harmful chemicals & toxins; do some research online and pick what suits you best! You can also look into eco-friendly menstrual care if this applies to you.

Organic living is sustainable because it’s better for you, your family, and the planet. Whether through organic food, natural pest control methods, eco-friendly cleaners, or Organic Makeup & Personal Hygiene – follow this approach to help protect our Earth!

With so many options available, it can be hard to know where to start. But there are some basic steps you should take before deciding which organic products will work best for your family or business. The first step is often the hardest, but once you identify what’s important to you and how much money you want to spend on these items, everything else becomes easier! You might find that buying only specific types of organics (such as produce) works well if budget is an issue.

