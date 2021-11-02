The Best Trails for Biking and Hiking  in Maryland for Students

Baltimore and Annapolis Trail

Study time is often the hardest time of year for any student, especially college students. The pressure is on and the amount of work required is bigger than ever. It always helps to be able to blow off some steam and recharge before you say to yourself, “I can do my assignments!” Getting your rest and relaxation in is one of the most important parts of being a student! For people local to Maryland, you have some great options as well. The hiking and biking trails here are fantastic and will accommodate a variety of skill levels and exertion! So, where to go if you need a break?

The Baltimore and Annapolis Trail (B&A Trail) is a great trail with a historic personality. The Baltimore and Annapolis Trail runs 13.3 miles along the old Baltimore and Annapolis Short Line railroad from Annapolis in the South to almost Baltimore in the North. It winds through some fantastic historic neighborhoods, scenic parks, various densely wooded areas and is well off the beaten path from the noise and busyness of the city. The trail has been a staple of local history for almost the entire history of the area! Built in 1889, the Earleigh Heights Ranger Station, and the Winchester Station House at Manresa are two incredible historic buildings that anyone can enjoy while biking down the trail.

On the northern side, there is a connector path that leads to the BWI Trail, a recently completed trail that is also on this list offering a ten-mile rote around the BWI airport! The southern end connects through some suburban neighborhoods and past Marley Station Mall. There are many places to stop for food while enjoying the trip, with numerous spots along the way. Severna Park and Pasadena are two of the most popular ones!

Broad Creek Trail

Located at Harry S Truman Parkway and next to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health and the Anne Arundel Public Library headquarters, this loop that stretches almost five miles within Broad Creek park is quickly becoming a great hot spot for hiking the region! If you want to see some astounding beauty, come no further than this spot and enjoy the park. The trail is lightly traversed and is an intermediate level for those looking to get their blood pumping a bit. There is a stream, a small lake, and dogs seem to love it! Truly a great, inclusive space for all occasions and a fantastic way to spend a weekend outside. The trail moves east, slowly declining, before hikers will have to use switchbacks to get back to the river. Then it will move further east before eventually looping back north and west. A nice, easy trail for a nice, easy time!

Quiet Waters Park

Stretching 5.1 miles and found off Forest Drive at the end of Annapolis Neck Road, Quiet Waters Park trail is a fantastic place to spend some time on a holiday or if you just need to blow off some steam! One of the best places in town to go to if you want to get in better shape, or even just walk the dog, the Quiet Waters park trails offer a variety of locations and scenery to please any nature lover. There are several manicured gardens in the area, including an aviary, and wildlife of all kinds can be seen throughout the year.

The park as a whole is quite large: 340 acres on some absolutely breathtaking land, including a variety of habitats. By coming to the park, you can experience dense forests, wetlands, native plants of all kinds, and the open waters of the South River and Harness Creek. Truly a fantastic way to kill some time relaxing!

Greenbury Point Trail

When looking for the best biking trails in Maryland, Annapolis, don’t forget about Greenbury Point Trail! Sitting directly across the Severn River from the United States Naval Academy on Bryant Road, this trail is the best place in the area to see the wildflowers that grow in Maryland! The path is unpaved and runs 3.1 miles around some absolutely stunning nature. This is a fantastic place to walk dogs as well as get a bit of exercise! Near the center of the trail lies a nature center as well, letting you explore a (somewhat overgrown) area that you’d not otherwise see normally. Some areas of the walk may be difficult for some, but overall this trail is a fantastic option for walkers or bikers alike!

The Mount Vernon Trail

Located very close to downtown Washington D.C., this multi-use trail is just the thing to relax on a bike when you’re stressed out at college! Nearly 18 miles long, this trail follows the Potomac’s Virginia shoreline which is very close to Theodore Roosevelt Island. It extends to Mount Vernon, George Washington’s estate. A favorite of cyclists all over the area, the trail offers stupendous views of the river and of various monuments around DC. The trail also has many points of interest, including the aforementioned estate of George Washington, Olde Town Alexandria, Arlington National Cemetery, and Gravelly Point. While somewhat of a difficult trail, there are multiple paths you can take on it depending on your preference and skill level. Alongside the trail at some stopping points are various restaurants and shops that you can visit as well, making it an incredibly convenient trail! While mostly fairly flat, this trail does have some hills, so be sure you are comfortable with that! One of the great things about this trail as well is the ability to visit and tour Mount Vernon, which is itself a great experience! This trail is truly a great bike trip for anyone interested in seeing the nature around DC!

