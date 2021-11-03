Sweet Leda’s Doing Rams Head On Stage for New Years Eve!!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

East is East

Wednesday, December 29

8pm | $20

Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sleep New Year’s Eve Dance Party

Friday, December 31

9pm | $30

Ana Popovic

Thursday, February 3

8pm | $39.50

The Weight

Saturday, March 19

8pm | $39.50

The Doo Wop Project

Friday, April 22

8pm | $45

Valerie June

Saturday, May 28

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/03 Shovels & Rope

11/04 Donna The Buffalo

11/05-07 Crack The Sky

11/07 Bob James

11/08 Here Come The Mummies

11/09 + 10 Marc Broussard w. Drew Angus

11/11 10,000 Maniacs

11/12 Hiroshima

11/13 I Am Kawehi w. Waiting For Smith (matinee)

11/13 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

11/14 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

11/15 John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas Band

11/16 + 17 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

11/18 Chris Smither

11/19 Luna

11/20 The Quebe Sisters (matinee)

11/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

11/21 Jake Shimabukuro (matinee)

11/21 Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

11/26 The Reagan Years 80s Tribute

11/27 Comedian Pete Correale

11/28 Steve Tyrell

11/30 John Kadlecik Band

12/02 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala

12/03 Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas

12/04 Dar Williams w. Emily Scott Robinson

12/05 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola (matinee)

12/05 Comedian Jon Reep w. Brent Blakeney

12/06 Morgan James: A Very Magnetic Christmas

12/07 + 8 Gordon Lightfoot

12/09 David Bromberg Quintet

12/10 – 12/12 Carbon Leaf

12/12 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/13 Tommy Emmanuel w. Andy McKee

12/16 Nick Perri w. Walt Lafty

12/18 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/18 Paula Poundstone

12/19 Maysa

12/20 Peter Mayer

12/21 Puddles Pity Party

12/22 Damien Escobar

12/23 Slim Man

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg

12/29 East Is East

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

