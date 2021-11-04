St. Mary’s Schools Welcome Dr. Andrew Moore as New President

St. Mary’s Schools announced today that Dr. Andrew Moore has been named President. In this role, Dr. Moore will oversee all aspects of the Elementary and High School. Effective January 31, 2022, Dr. Moore will take over from Deacon Leroy Moore, who has graciously served St. Mary’s for more than 30 years and has been the Acting President for the last 18 months.

Dr. Moore was chosen from an extraordinary pool of candidates. A champion of Catholic education, he has an impressive and extensive background. Dr. Moore is an Associate Professor in the School of Education at Notre Dame of Maryland University (NDMU) in Baltimore, Maryland where he teaches and advises doctoral students for both the traditional and online Ph.D. programs in Instructional Leadership for Changing Populations. In addition, he plays a key role in the training of elementary and secondary school teachers and administrators as the Coordinator of NDMU’s pioneering graduate programs in gifted and talented education. During his time at NDMU, Dr. Moore has worked closely with the School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND), the foundresses of St. Mary’s Schools. St. John Neumann, a Redemptorist, played an important role in bringing the Sister to what was then the Diocese of Baltimore.

Prior to NDMU, Dr. Moore served 21 years at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland as a teacher of French Language, History, and Humanities, and as director of Calvert Hall’s renowned McMullen Scholars Program. In recent years, he has returned to serve as a consultant, adviser, and instructor in that program.

In addition to his academic credentials, Dr. Moore has a notable record in high school athletics as a baseball and soccer coach for 20 years at Calvert Hall. He was the Head Coach of the Varsity Soccer program for 14 seasons, coaching multiple nationally-ranked teams and winning two A Conference titles. In 2002, he was named Maryland State Boys Soccer Coach of the Year and, as the All-South Region Coach of the Year, was one of eight finalists for National Coach of the Year.

“I am very excited to get started as the leader of St. Mary’s schools,” says Dr. Moore. “St. Mary’s has a long-standing reputation of excellence in both its elementary and high school, and I look forward to building on that tradition and advancing the unity and purpose of this outstanding community.”

“This is certainly an exciting time for our community. I have no doubt that Dr. Moore’s faith, vision and impressive background in Catholic education will help guide St. Mary’s into the future and help make St. Mary’s a better place to learn and worship,” says St. Mary’s Pastor, Father Patrick Woods, C.Ss.R.

A native of Massachusetts who has lived in the Annapolis area for three decades, Dr. Moore earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors in History and French from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a Master’s Degree in French History from York University in Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in Atlantic History from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He is married to St. Mary’s alumna Jeanne (Ruane) Moore ’88, and they have three children, two of whom graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Emma Moore ’16 and Grace Moore ’18.

