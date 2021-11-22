SHAPE Maryland Honors Four AACPS Employees

Broadneck High School teacher Melissa Quigley has been named Health Education Teacher of the Year by SHAPE Maryland. This award is given annually to teachers who, in addition to possessing outstanding teaching skills, are positive role models and exhibit the qualities of personal health and fitness in their daily lives.

Quigley is in her 21st year of teaching and has spent that entire time at Broadneck. She has had the opportunity to teach a variety of courses in Health, Physical Education, and Dance including Health, Human Sexuality, Sports Medicine, Dance for Athletes, Unified Dance, Fit for Life, Team Sports.

“My goal for every lesson is to prepare my students with the tools needed to lead a healthy lifestyle and to advocate for their health needs using a skills-based approach,” Quigley said. “I also want to create a sense of community to reduce the stigma of health topics so that everyone feels comfortable seeking out resources and help when needed.”

Quigley is currently the chair of Broadneck’s Health, Physical Education, and Dance Department, a member of the school’s wellness committee, advisor for the Bruins’ Dance-a-Thon club. and a member of the school’s environmental signature team.

“Ms. Quigley’s passion for the Health curriculum is evident in every lesson she prepares,” Broadneck Principal Rachel Kennelly said. “She is a consummate professional in the classroom and is a dynamic, rigorous, creative, inspiring, supportive, and caring educator and colleague. Melissa Quigley is the kind of leader that every principal wants as a member of their staff, the kind of teacher that every parent wants their child to have, and the kind of role model and advocate that every student deserves.”

WILLIAM BURDICK AWARDS

SHAPE Maryland has also honored Severna Park Elementary School teacher Richard A. Wiles, Jr., and AACPS Coordinator of Health Physical Education, and Dance Christiana Walsh with William Burdick Awards. The awards recognize recipients for their membership, experience, service, and outstanding leadership in the field of health and physical education.

Wiles is in his 17th year of teaching at Severna Park Elementary School. He has been afforded opportunities to work with many professionals and organizations, including SHAPE Maryland (MAHPERD), OPENPhysEd, Human Kinetics, #ESPECHAT, and SHAPE America to name a few.

“I am honored to receive the William Burdick Award from SHAPE Maryland as it’s the second-highest award given,” Wiles said. “I have developed national curriculum modules and trained educators across the United States on the importance of best practices in physical education to provide equal access for all. I will continue to advocate for daily physical education for all students.”

Walsh is also in her 17th year in education. She taught at Marley Middle School for nine years prior to assuming her current position. She has been an advocate for the content areas she oversees and has been a leader in her field for years.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled to receive this great recognition,” Walsh said. “It takes a village to do great work and I wouldn’t be where I am today without my team and the teachers who work tirelessly to promote and provide quality health, physical education, and dance.”

DISTINGUISHED FRIEND OF SHAPE MARYLAND AWARD

The organization has also bestowed its Distinguished Friend of SHAPE Maryland – recognizing a school or community leader who promotes, supports, and advocates for health, physical education, recreation, dance, and/or athletics programs in school settings – upon Ryan Voegtlin, AACPS’ Director of Student Services.

Voegtlin has been involved in education for 21 years and has held the roles of pupil personnel worker, assistant principal, and principal prior to his current role. In each of these roles, he has demonstrated the belief that both physical and mental health are critical components of student wellness, enabling students to receive a healthy, balanced education and excel in a positive learning environment.

“I am truly honored to receive the 2021 Friend of Shape Maryland Award. The AACPS Student Services team values our partnership with Health, Physical Education, and Dance, and we look forward to continuing to support the mental and physical well-being of our students.”

SIMON MCNEELY AWARDS

In addition to Quigley, Walsh, Wiles, and Voegtlin, SHAPE America also honored AACPS health and physical education teachers with awards reflecting their outstanding contributions to the teaching profession. Hope Battista of Central Middle School, Randi Burkhardt of Arundel Middle School, Kevin Franc of Northeast High School, and Nicole Williams of Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary School received Simon McNeely Awards from the organization.

