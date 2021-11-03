THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Scenic Rivers Land Trust Adds 24 More Acres To Their Conservatorship

| November 03, 2021, 04:01 PM

From left: (Back Row) Scenic Rivers Land Trust Executive Director Sarah Knebel; Beverly Rucker; Jennifer Troy; Scenic Rivers Land Trust Board President Joan Renner; Robert Murray; (Front Row) Elizabeth Rucker; Arthur Murray.

Scenic Rivers Land Trust has permanently protected 24 acres of forest and wetlands in the Severn River watershed. Two Arnold families partnered to donate a conservation easement on their adjoining properties to the county-based land trust, protecting vital wildlife habitat from development forever.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The recently conserved property is mostly located within the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area. In addition to forest and wetlands, the property includes a pond and stream. The area is also known habitat for Forest Interior Dwelling Species, such as Pileated Woodpeckers.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Elizabeth Rucker and her late husband Colby Rucker purchased their property when their Arnold neighborhood was first being built with the intent of preserving it from development. Their neighbors, Arthur and Anita Murray, also purchased their adjoining acres of forest for the same reason. After caring for and enjoying their land for many years, the two families partnered to donate a conservation easement on the land to ensure that it remains protected forever. The donated conservation easement extinguishes the development rights on the properties and is designated as a charitable gift by the Internal Revenue Service.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“It has been a pleasure to work with these conservation-minded neighbors to protect land that has been in their families for more than 50 years. They love their forest, and it really shows,” said Scenic Rivers Land Trust Executive Director Sarah Knebel. “Donated conservation easements and all of the environmental and health benefits that can be tied to them are truly a gift to our entire community. We need more private landowners to consider conserving their land.”

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake