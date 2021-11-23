Santa and a Drive-In Movie at Children’s Theatre of Annapolis

On December 4, 2021, the parking lot at Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis) will turn into a drive-in movie theatre, with two holiday films playing on a large screen and sound playing from a special radio station piped into the cars.

Up first, the movie “Klaus” will play at 5 p.m. When Smeerensburg’s new postman, Jesper, befriends toymaker Klaus, their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions. (Run time is approximately 1 hour, 37 minutes).

At 8:30 p.m. guests will enjoy the movie, “Jingle Jangle.” Decades after being betrayed by his apprentice, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his bright young granddaughter arrives on his doorstep. (Run time is approximately 2 hours, 2 minutes).

Both films will be preceded by visits and photographs with Santa Claus. Popcorn and other treats will be available to purchase at the event.

“CTA is so excited to hold an event that families can cuddle in their cars, eat sweet and salty treats and watch great holiday films,” says April Forrer, CTA Executive Director. “And let’s not forget the opportunity to have a personal visit with Santa!”

Event schedule for December 4, 2021:

Movie #1: “Klaus”

4 p.m. Parking lot opens

4:15 p.m. VIP visits with Santa.

5 p.m. It’s showtime! Movie begins.

7 p.m. General Admission visits with Santa

Movie #2: “Jingle Jangle”

7:15 p.m. Parking lot opens.

7:30 p.m. VIP visits with Santa.

7:45 p.m. General Admission visits with Santa.

8:30 p.m. It’s showtime! Movie begins.

General admission tickets are $35 per car, per film (stay for one or stay for both!) and include general parking (first come, first served), a visit and photo with Santa, and a special DIY picture frame for each child.

VIP tickets are $50 per car, per movie and include priority parking, goodie bags, and a visit and photo with Santa. Only 20 VIP tickets are available per movie!

For more information, visit www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org.

