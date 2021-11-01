Rams Head On Stage Bringing Melissa Manchester and John Lodge of The Moody Blues to Annapolis
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Nick Perri (of Nick Perri & The Underground Theives) w. Walt Lafty
Thursday, December 16
8pm | $20
The Seldom Scene
Thursday, December 30
8pm | $36.50
John Lodge of The Moody Blues
Wednesday, March 16
8pm | $65
Melissa Manchester
Monday, March 21
8pm | $45
Henry Rollins
Tuesday, March 29
8pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/01 Jack Broadbent w. The Talbott Brothers
11/02 Biondi Brothers Band
11/03 Shovels & Rope
11/04 Donna The Buffalo
11/05-07 Crack The Sky
11/07 Bob James
11/08 Here Come The Mummies
11/09 + 10 Marc Broussard w. Drew Angus
11/11 10,000 Maniacs
11/12 Hiroshima
11/13 I Am Kawehi w. Waiting For Smith (matinee)
11/13 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan
11/14 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
11/15 John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas Band
11/16 + 17 Big Head Todd & The Monsters
11/18 Chris Smither
11/19 Luna
11/20 The Quebe Sisters (matinee)
11/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
11/21 Jake Shimabukuro (matinee)
11/21 Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
11/26 The Reagan Years 80s Tribute
11/27 Comedian Pete Correale
11/28 Steve Tyrell
11/30 John Kadlecik Band
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
