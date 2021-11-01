Rams Head On Stage Bringing Melissa Manchester and John Lodge of The Moody Blues to Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Nick Perri (of Nick Perri & The Underground Theives) w. Walt Lafty

Thursday, December 16

8pm | $20

The Seldom Scene

Thursday, December 30

8pm | $36.50

John Lodge of The Moody Blues

Wednesday, March 16

8pm | $65

Melissa Manchester

Monday, March 21

8pm | $45

Henry Rollins

Tuesday, March 29

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/01 Jack Broadbent w. The Talbott Brothers

11/02 Biondi Brothers Band

11/03 Shovels & Rope

11/04 Donna The Buffalo

11/05-07 Crack The Sky

11/07 Bob James

11/08 Here Come The Mummies

11/09 + 10 Marc Broussard w. Drew Angus

11/11 10,000 Maniacs

11/12 Hiroshima

11/13 I Am Kawehi w. Waiting For Smith (matinee)

11/13 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

11/14 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

11/15 John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas Band

11/16 + 17 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

11/18 Chris Smither

11/19 Luna

11/20 The Quebe Sisters (matinee)

11/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

11/21 Jake Shimabukuro (matinee)

11/21 Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

11/26 The Reagan Years 80s Tribute

11/27 Comedian Pete Correale

11/28 Steve Tyrell

11/30 John Kadlecik Band

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

