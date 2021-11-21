Rams Head On Stage Bringing in Rickie Lee Jones and More!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience
Thursday, January 6
8pm | $25
Yarn
Tuesday, January 25
8pm | $21
Comedian Jeff Richards
Sunday, January 30
7:30pm | $27.50
Pressing Strings
Friday, February 11
8:30pm | $20 advance / $23 DOS
Rickie Lee Jones
Tuesday, March 1
8pm | $60
Edwin McCain
Saturday, March 12
8pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
11/21 Jake Shimabukuro (matinee)
11/21 Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
11/26 The Reagan Years 80s Tribute
11/27 Comedian Pete Correale w. Rob Maher
11/28 Steve Tyrell
11/30 John Kadlecik Band
12/02 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala
12/03 Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas w. Marielle Kraft
12/04 Lez Zeppelin (matinee)
12/04 Dar Williams w. Emily Scott Robinson
12/05 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola (matinee)
12/05 Comedian Jon Reep w. Brent Blakeney
12/06 Morgan James: A Very Magnetic Christmas
12/07 + 8 Gordon Lightfoot
12/09 David Bromberg Quintet
12/10 – 12/12 Carbon Leaf
12/12 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/13 Tommy Emmanuel w. Andy McKee
12/16 Nick Perri w. Walt Lafty
12/17 Billy Price Band & Gabe Stillman Band
12/18 A Very Merry Drag Brunch
12/18 Paula Poundstone
12/19 Maysa
12/20 Peter Mayer
12/21 Puddles Pity Party w. Dave Hill
12/21 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/25/21)
12/22 Damien Escobar
12/23 Slim Man
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg
12/29 East Is East
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
