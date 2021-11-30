Queen of All Food Drives Returns for 2021 at Lights Parade

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank has partnered with Watermark since 2011 when they hosted their first holiday fundraiser on the Harbor Queen during the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade.

Watermark will continue this tradition in 2021. “Each winter, we see a spike in people requesting food from our partner food pantries. We are very thankful to Watermark for hosting the Queen of All Food Drives for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank this holiday season and helping us fill the plates of our neighbors who continue to be impacted by COVID-19,” said Leah Paley, Chief Executive Officer of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

“Demand for our food assistance continues to surge above the pre-COVID level of need; since July, our pantry partners provided food to 185% more households than they helped prior to COVID for the same period. The food and funds raised by Watermark will be put to immediate use this holiday season throughout Anne Arundel County.”

Join Watermark on December 11th from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm aboard the Harbor Queen which will be all decked out for the holidays. Enjoy festive music, caroling by the Chesapeake Revelers, a beverage from the cash bar, and a front-row seat to the Lights Parade. Bring non-perishable food items, pet food, and/or a suggested monetary donation of $10 per person to this open house.

All proceeds benefit the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Learn more at https://watermarkjourney.com/about-watermark/making-our-mark/queen-of-all-food-drives/.

