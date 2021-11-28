Pocket Yacht Company Awarded Largest Ranger Tug Dealer Worldwide

Pocket Yacht Company is awarded the 2021 Largest Ranger Tug Dealer in the World. This award was celebrated amongst all three of their locations along the East Coast including Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland.

“We are proud to receive this award,” says Managing Director and Owner, Mark Schulstad. “I believe we have the most dynamic team in the industry which has helped us to achieve the Largest Dealer Award for the second year in a row. We have a great community of Ranger Tug owners who love the cruising lifestyle as much as we do.”

“Mark Schulstad and the Pocket Yacht Company team are great partners,” says Jeff Messmer, Vice President of Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats. “We’re thrilled to recognize them for their hard work and dedication to keeping Ranger Tug and Cutwater Boat owners the happiest boaters on the water.“

The Pocket Yacht Company is proud of its lifelong relationship with boat manufacturer Fluid Motion, builder of Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats in Kent, Washington. To learn more visit PocketYacht.com .

