PHOTOS: Navy Loses Close One To ECU on Senior Day

Yesterday, the Navy Midshipmen lost to the visiting East Carolina Pirates by three points in the final four seconds of the game. The scoreboard read 38-35. Had the defense been on their game, Navy would have won what was arguably the best game of the season for the 2021 squad.

The game was back and forth and close throughout. Deep in the fourth quarter Navy took a lead that seemingly locked the win in for the team. ECU scored a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to tie the game at 35. Navy was able to bring it into field goal range and a penalty took then out and they needed to give ECU one more try, who got into range and with four seconds on the clock nailed a 54-yard attempt to win the game 38-35 as time ran out.

While the end result was not what Navy wanted, the game was good. Very good. The offense answered ECU each time including two spectacular 90+ yard touchdown runs.

There was some drama just before halftime when Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo was accidentally knocked down by an ECU player out of bounds. He was down on the sidelines for several minutes yet remained in the game. Coming out of halftime, he was noticeably limping.

It is a heartbreaker. Just a heartbreaking loss. Heartbreaking for our seniors. They laid it all on the line. That game reminded me a game to lost to them before we joined the conference. Similar score. Hats off to Mike and their team. They are going to a bowl. Thought we had our chances. We have to play better complementary football. Probably one of the better ones we have played offensively since UCF. Obviously gave up too many pass plays on defense. That’s a good team. Their quarterback is really good. Smart. Is hard to trick him. Coach Ken Niumatalolo

Up next for Navy (2-8) is Temple this Saturday in Philadelphia at noon, and then Army (7-3) at the Met Life Stadium outside of New York.

