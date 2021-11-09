November 9 2021 | Daily News Brief | Route One Apparel Expands. Amazon Expands. Annapolis Town Center and Santa!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Route One Apparel is getting into the beer delivery business. Amazon is opening a retail store in Columbia. CTS offers some advice for business communication. Annapolis Town Center is taking reservations for its holiday programs. Veterans Day is Thursday. And it is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, I am headed to a wedding over the holidays and want to buy a new suit. So, to the guys listening out here…send me a DM about where you get your suits? I ran up to Men’s Warehouse and Jos A Banks yesterday..they are owned by the same company and they had less than zero interest in selling me a suit. So where do you go? Ok so enough about that , let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Actually a pretty quiet news day again this week–so that’s good. Check this out from the BBJ, Ali Von Paris started Route One Apparel in her dorm room at UMD—sorta like Plank and Under Armour..but not quite as big… yet. But she grew that to one of the fastest growing companies in the area with 7 million in revenue last year. When COVID hit, she made Maryland masks–I bought half a dozen. If she can put a Maryland flag or a can of Old Bay on it, she will. And now, she’s expanding, thanks to Comptroller Franchot and the relaxing liquor laws. Route One craft beer and spirits delivered to you.. actually it is a sister brand called The Thirsty Turtle—which is the name of a College Park bar she worked at while in school and was canned from when they closed. Sort of a fun full circle thing. But they hope to have dozens of local craft beers and spirits..all to be delivered to your over 21 doorstep. Pretty cool… go Ali.

I sold a retail business back in 2005 and one thing I don’t miss is making sure I have all the tools for all the employees to do their job. It’s never ending. We put up an article on EyeOnAnnapolis about what COVID has wreaked on the business communication front and I was talking with Jeff Nolte who owns CTS–used to be Chesapeake Telephone Systems about the complexities of simple communications–it’s not just zoom and there are a lot more depending on your industry. You can read it on the site, or visit theirs at ctsmd.us yeah one of those funky ones.

Amazon..you know that big online giant. Well, they are opening a brick and mortar store at the Columbia Mall.. they are branding it Amazon 4-Star because it will be stocked with only 4-Star reviewed merchandise that is popular in this area. Pretty cool… seems like retail might be coming full circle and Amazon realizes people like to touch and feel stuff before buying it.

Speaking of retail. the Annapolis Town Center just released their holiday events schedule and it all gets underway on the 19th. This year they are going to have horse drawn carriage rides complete with champagne for the adults. Santa arrives in his cottage on the 20th. Cookies and Milk with Mrs. Claus on the 21st, and Pet Night at Santas cottage on the 30th. Walk-ins will be accomodated as best they can, but my suggestion is to make a reservation online to not deal with lines and waiting. You can do it all at annapolistowncenter.com

And as a reminder, it is a weird week for many because Thursday is a holiday–Veterans Day. The City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County will be closed–as will banks and the post office. At 11 am in Annapolis there will be a short parade around Memorial Circle and then a solemn ceremony at City Dock to honor our Veterans. ANd later…starting at noon, I will be over at Heroes Pub in West Annapolis with the fine folks from the Military Bowl and Budweiser to kick off the Who’s Your Hero program….stop by, hop on a mic if you like (or write it down) and tell us who is your hero…you and your hero might score a sweet game pack to the Military Bowl. Remember–Thursday the 11th at noon at Heroes!

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage! We have some time to plan, but I have tickets to see Luna on the 19th–that’s a Friday night and they are yours for the asking. So just ask for them, and I will pick a winner randomly. And you want to check out their site at RamsHeadOnStage.com and see all the great shows coming up.. I already have my tickets to Puddles Pity Party and I just saw that the Billy Price Band is coming back in December–and if you like blue eyes soul–this band is for you–they’ve been a fave of mine since 1988 when they were Billy Price and the Keystone Rhythm Band .Again, thanks to the Rams Head On Stage for always being so generous. ANd remember if you win–you ain’t payin’ for the tickets so drop a decent tip on your server because they are hustling for you!

