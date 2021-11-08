November 8, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Violent 72 Hours in Annapolis, Food Bank Gets Help, Free Parks This Week With Library Card

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Crime seems to be ticking up in Annapolis. Maryland COVID funding may be at risk. Himmel’s Landscape & Garden Center works with former County Executive John Leopold for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Anne Arundel County Parks are free this week with an Anne Arundel County Library card.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, November 8th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! I hope you had a great weekend! I got a call on Saturday morning about a sneak preview of a new film called King Richard starring Will Smith..it’s about Serena and Venus Williams father and how they achieved their greatness–quite an inspiring film, but the coolest was that dozens of kids from across the city we brought in for free and provided a meal from a food truck. This was brought to us by the Annapolis Film Festival and will be released in the US on November 19th. And speaking of the film festival…back this year in person. March 31 to April 3rd, so–save the dates! OK, it is Monday. We have news. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

OK crime in Annapolis is on the rise. Follow along if you can. On Friday morning, police held a press conference to announce the arrest of two people in connection with a murder on Pleasant Street on October 14th. That’s the good news. It’s all downhill from there.

On Wednesday, there was a mid-day shooting at Bay Ridge and Cypress sending one man to the hospital. Also on Wednesday, there was an armed home invasion that the police labeled as a burglary in their public release.

Thursday saw shots fired at Bens Drive and Marcs Court–no victims found, but property damage

Friday, about 90 minutes after the press conference in the area where the murder occurred, more shots rang out, and again, no victim but property damage. And about two hours after that, another mid-day shooting at Forest and Tyler sent one to the hospital. ANd to wrap up Friday, just after 8 pm near the Eastport Community Center a gunfight send a 16-year-old male to the hospital. Thankfully none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

In a statement, the Mayor said he commends the police for the efforts and the arrests (they made an arrest in that Friday night shooting), and said that the Chief of Police has initiated “call-up mode” which apparently calls all officers in for duty to increase patrols. However, residents of Eastport tell us they did not notice any increased presence. The chief also said he was asking the FBI to step up their efforts with informants and to monitor social media. And I am unclear why that is not being done by our own force, but….

And stay tuned, we have a report about some inconsistencies in this realm coming out hopefully later this week.

The US Treasury and Maryland have a dispute. The Treasury says Maryland has not distributed the COVID relief funds for rental assistance in a timely manner and is at risk of losing funding. Maryland says payments are flowing along pretty well. According to the Baltimore Sun, in a letter to Senator Van Hollen, the Treasury Department said that as of the end of September, Maryland had distributed less than 30% of the funding. With all that said, Treasury also laid out options states can take to prevent losing funds. Hopefully, Maryland will take advantage of them.

Good on Himmel’s Landscape & Garden Center and their customers up in the Dena,. During September, they collected donations at the register for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. And then former County Executive John Leopold, also a Board member of the food bank, personally matched it. Leopold has done this with several local businesses as well. The food bank is in dire need of donations–food or funds and you can find out more at aafoodbank.org

And here’s a freebie for you. If you have a library card from the Anne Arundel County Library …and you can get it right now online at aacpl.net…but if you have a card you get into the County parks through Friday for free–this includes Downs, Quiet Waters, Ft. Smallwood, Kinder Farm, and Jug Bay as well. Just flash that card and sail on in.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Monica from Bread and Butter Kitchen–it was a fun and fair warning, loaded with a few f-bombs. We also dropped a significant bonus pod with Dr. Freedman from Evolve Direct Primary Care about what COVID looks like right here in Anne Arundel, how it may interact with the upcoming flu season, what to do on boosters and more…definitely worth a listen!

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

