November 5, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Change of Plans for School Bus Drivers. School Vax Clinics. Bike Lane in Annapolis. Events!

Today…County Executive Pittman pulled his legislation to provide the schools money to give raises to bus drivers and aides–he’s doing it on his own now. Vaccine clinics in schools, we have the schedule. Annapolis wins grant to work on Poplar Drive bike trail. A bunch of events at Homestead Gardens, Annapolis Opera, Navy Football, a shredding event, and of course DST ending!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 5th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesss…another weekend. Funny, as a kid in school I lived for the weekends. Somewhere in midlife they were like — eh just another day… probably because I was shuttling a kid somewhere. But now sans kids, I am like that kid in school again living for the weekend! But before we slide into the weekend, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

County Executive Pittman is pulling back his legislation to give school bus drivers bonuses and raises. Instead of allowing the school to do it … with money from the County… he now wants to do it on his own. He is able to dole out ARP funds without any council approval. So, he will be paying bus drivers bonuses directly via the Workforce Development Corporation. The $5 per hour raise is now off the table. Here’s how it will work. The drivers and aides need to sign an agreement with workforce development and that will trigger either a signing or retention bonus of $5000 for drivers and $2000 for aides. Then they are paid $2500 and $1000 immediately, then $500 and $200 in March or 90 days if a new hire, and then the balance of $2000 or $800 the last pay period of the school year. If there is a shortage of drivers due to competition, a bonus that seems to be equivalent to other driving gigs with sub-standard pay is probably not going to do it. That’s my guess—but I’m not the County Exec. And I hope the schools are reducing the payment to contractors who are not providing the drivers…they entered into a contract and are not fulfilling it– that’s how contracts work.

Vaccines for kids are beginning today and the County Executive and Health Officer are hosting a photo op at AACC when the first kids arrive to get poked. The schools will be rolling out school-based vax clinics beginning on Monday. They are held weekday evenings from 5 pm to 730 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1130 am. It’s a complex schedule and they run through the 19th of November at 12 schools across the county. Check out eyeonannapolis.net for the specifics. If you want to go on your own or to a county clinic– aacounty.org/covidvax

Here’s some good news for Annapolis City. They just scored a $224K grant from MDOT to design an extension to and widening of the Poplar hiking/biking trail. The current trail runs from Taylor Avenue by the police station to Admiral Drive–this will help extend it to West Street near the Graduate Hotel and out to Parole. No timeline on the project, but good to see it moving forward.

And the rest of our news is really event and calendar focused so pay attention and take notes! Tonight from 6-9 Homestead Gardens is having a preview party for their holiday decorations..really a sight to see and it is free… other Homestead dates for you– Grand Illumination on the 20th from 6-9, Santa Paws for the critters on December 3rd from 5 to 8, and Girls Night Out on December 8th from 6 to 9. All free and all a lot of fun.

Also tonight at Maryland Hall– the Annapolis Opera is presenting Cinderella at 7 pm. Tickets are still available and you will need to wear a mask in Maryland Hall.

Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm it is a shred day up in Crofton. It is at the Chamber of Commerce up there on Espey Court–that’s right off of Route 450 just before Route 3. You can shred up to 4 boxes for free..so protect that identity and shred all that confidential stuff.

On Saturday at 330pm, the Navy Mids take on the Fighting Irish in South Bend…catch it on NBC or Peacock. And if you want to see that game in person in 2023… you’ll have to go to Dublin Ireland! Yes, it was announced yesterday that the Navy Notre Dame game will be in Dublin on August 26th. And that is one game I am not going to miss.

And most importantly, around 2 am, on Sunday, roll those clocks back an hour. Daylight Savings Time begins. The good news is there’s an extra hour of drinking that night if that’s your thing. The bad news is sunset is at 5 pm on Sunday.

Finally, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Today we should be dropping an important COVID podcast with Dr. Freedman from Evolve. Coming up on our local business spotlight, this weekend is Monica, or as some refer to her as St. Monica, from Bread and Butter Kitchen–that will be rated adults only as we totally debunk that saint thing.

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and to the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, and do something fun. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

