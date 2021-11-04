November 4, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Woman Found Hanged in Annapolis. Updated Election Results. Vax For Kids

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…More election results and the Mayor’s race and others are mostly decided. Annapolis Police investigating a shooting and a hanging; and they need to explain some discrepancies we unearthed. COVID vaccines for the kids are starting this Friday. Broadneck Volleyball forfeits all their wins. Two Arnold couples put land into a Scenic Rivers Land Trust conservation easement! Bonus pod dropping on Friday and a peek at Saturday’s Local Business Spotlight!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 4th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

A quick apology for the delayed DNB yesterday. I finished it up, left the house for my walk, and started to think… “did I press upload?” Ran back home and nope. So it was about 15 minutes late! Sorry! As for today, politics or police, which should go first? Oh heck, I don’t know, but I’ll figure it out in a sec, so let’s get into it, shall we?

OK politics. Yesterday was the 1st canvass after the in-person voting for the City of Annapolis and the results…which are not final until after the 2nd canvass on November 9th… are becoming more clear. At the top of the ticket, Gavin Buckley, the incumbent Mayor leads Steve Strawn 4200 to 1700. And that math does not seem to be able to work for Strawn and he called Buckley at 6 pm last night to concede. Buckley thanked Strawn for his willingness to serve and said he is looking forward to turning today’s challenges into tomorrow’s successes. And in the contested races.. Ward 2 flipped a bit with Karma O’Neill now in the lead over Scott Gibson 571 to 488. Ward 4 seems like it will go to Sheila Finlayson as she has 311 votes to a total of 125 write-ins–presumably for Toni Strong Pratt. Ward 5’s Brooks Schandelmeier extended his lead over Monica Manthey and they now sit at 472 to 250. In Ward 6, DaJuan Gay widened the gap and leads George Gallagher 216 to 97–and Ward six needs to up their turnout game. And Ward 8 flipped with Ross Arnett taking the lead with 681 votes to Rock Toews 526. I am surprised that Toni Strong Pratt did not have a larger response . I think the only wards that are in doubt right now are 2 and 8 with 8 moreso. Toews is 155 votes behind and that is surmountable. Not easily, but possible as there are a number of residents that dislike Arnett, and also the ward pretty strongly supported Strawn with his earning 56% of the vote. We shall see. Ward 2 is a lot different and either candidate would be a win for the residents, but the democrats outnumber the republicans and absent any history on the candidates…both are newcomers…people are likely to vote on party lines. It proved out today with O’Neill getting 62.5% of the mailed in ballots— 100% of the democratic ones and 30% of the independent and unaffiliated ones.. So if the current situation holds until next week, we will have a 100% democratic council–something that I cannot remember happening in the last 30 years. The new Mayor and Council will be sworn in on December 6th.

Onto police news. And today it is all Annapolis City Police. Yesterday morning at 7:30 am they were called to the 600 block of Belle Drive for a black woman who was deceased and hanging from a tree. Yes, you heard that right. We held off jumping to conclusions and spoke with the police a few times throughout the day and in the end, they do believe it was NOT criminal. They said it was a 72-year-old woman and did not release her name as the family was still notifying distant family members. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-260-3439

And a bit later in the day, they were at Cypress and Bay Ridge near the McDonalds for a shooting. A man was shot and the suspect fled the scene. They searched several neighborhoods in the area and used the help of the County police chopper to no avail. There were some reports on social media that the suspects broke into and ran through a home on Paddington Place off Edgewoood Road, but that is unconfirmed. Again, if anyone knows anything.. 410-260-3439

And speaking of the Annapolis Police, they finally responded to my PIA requests and I sorted through a lot of data yesterday analyzing a two-week period of calls. I have some more work to do, and a few more phone calls to make, and I want to see if I can get the Chief and Mayor on record, but let me tease it by saying that the information they release to the public seems to be vastly different than the reality uncovered by these PIA requests.

Onto COVID news! Everyone has signed off on vaccines for the 5-11 crowd and Anne Arundel will begin vaccinating the kiddos beginning on Friday. Remember, they are going to prioritize kids for a while so if you are an adult, it may be challenging at a county clinic. There are 4900 first doses in the county and they will be administered by appointment. You can sign up at aacounty.org/covidvax . Friday’s vaccines will be at AACC and will expand to Bay Meadow, Pip Moyer, and Lula Scott next week. There will be school-baased clinics as well and we will have that info for you a bit later today so check on eyeonannapolis.net for that.

And while the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champs this year…the Broadneck Bruins High School Volleyball team will not have the chance. They have forfeited all of their wins in the abbreviated 2020 fall season for an infraction. That season was played in the spring of 2021 and apparently, there were too many females that participated together on a non-school-related team. So, at the end of the season, they were 4 and 1. And today they are 0 and 5 with an asterisk in the record books!

Starting to wrap up with some great environmental news. The Scenic Rivers Land Trust just scored another 24 acres to permanently protect with a conservation easement, Two families from Arnold who had owned the property for more than 50 years wanted to preserve it, so they did. Congrats and thank you to Elizabeth Rucker and her late husband Colby and to Arthur and Anita Murray.

And finally, up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight… Monica from Bread & Butter Kitchen and if you have any suggestions for a local business to spotlight, let me know–I’ll reach out! And look for that bonus pod with Doctor Freedman on Friday when we talk covid, vaccines, the flu, and more!

And THAT’s it for the news today.

