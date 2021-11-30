November 30, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Evolve Medical’s Advice on Omicron, AMFM and Giving Tuesday, a New DNB Segment on the Way!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Dr. Freedman from Evolve Direct Primary weighs in on the Omicron Variant. Army released some slick uniforms ahead of the Army-Navy Game; we suspect Navy will release them today! It is Giving Tuesday and AMFM has a really cool video coming out. A ticket giveaway to a Rams Head On Stage shows tonight and Sunday. A bonus pod with George all about the winter is coming later today and up this weekend a brand new store– Reminiscent Luxe!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 30th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

And just like that, November is history and 2022 is barreling down the calendar right at us! Today is a bit light on the news…which is a good thing, so let’s get into it, shall we?

I guess the word of the week is omicron. The latest COVID variant is likely here in the US and everyone is getting concerned that additional restrictions may be on the horizon. Dr. Freedman, from Evolve Direct Primary Care who has been a great guiding light for us through this all, has this to say. It is concerning because it has 30 mutations in a critical part of the virus–most before was 9. It is likely here in the US. It MAY be more contagious than the Delta variant. It may take 2-3 weeks to learn how effective our current vaccines are against it and how severe it may be. Current COVIID tests are still valid to detect it. As to what to do, voluntary social distancing and masking are recommended in case omicron does not respond to current vaccines. Get vaccinated or your booster. Freedman says that even if omicron is not as responsive to our current vaccines, it is unlikely that the vaccines will not help at all. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and keep your hands clean. Generally, we will know more in a few weeks. In a statement yesterday, Governor Hogan echoed the advice imploring Marylanders to get vaccinated or boosted and reiterated that the state has ample supplies. The Governor and the COVID Response Team are, as you would expect, watching it very carefully. Just be safe, be careful, let’s not take a step backward just as we are starting to come out of it!

Yesterday, Army unveiled their special Army-Navy uniforms for the game on December 11th and they are pretty sharp. They honor the special forces who helped liberate Afghanistan from Al-Quaeda. They are designed by Nike and are some of the sharpest looking unis I have seen out of Army in the past decade. We do not have a peek a the Navy gear just yet. But they usually are released back to back–so I expect the Navy’s UnderArmour gear may come out just before noon today!

And today is Giving Tuesday. IT comes on the heels of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Artists Sunday, and Cyber Monday. Today is a time to support your favorite non-profits and personally, I like to support the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park and also AMFM…Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians. And a bit later this morning, AMFM will be releasing a very cool video to support their appeal featuring …get this… 70 area musicians from 7 to 73. I tried to get a sneak preview, but they were tight-lipped. So look for it. They are running a raffle–if you donate $20, you could win some great stuff including a PRs guitar kit. Their goal..$18,000…and that is entirely doable. am-fm.org is where you want to go.

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage! If you have a free night tonight, send me a DM or email and I may hook you p with a pair of tickets to see the John K. Band. Or if you are more interested in the Milk Carton Kids on Sunday the 5th for a matinee show–same deal! Connect with me and ask. And be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com and see all the great shows coming up. Speaking of music, starting on December 8th, we will be introducing a brand new music segment of the DNB every Wednesday–so be sure to stay tuned for that next Wednesday!

And finally, at noon today, we’re releasing a pod with George from DCMDVA Weather all about what to expect this winter–we recorded it up at Mothers and noshed on a good cheesesteak! I had planned for Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits for the Local Business Spotlight this weekend, but I am going to push them back a week because a brand new store is opening up on Saturday called Reminiscent Luxe and I just recorded with Ashley yesterday–so we’re gonna release on her grand opening–very cool candle store with a twist and the option to make your own!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first, a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Alright, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

