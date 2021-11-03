November 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Preliminary Election Results. In-Person Graduations. Bavarian Christmas Market in Baltimore

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Hospice of the Chesapeake

And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…Schools will have in-person graduations for the first time in two years come June! Election predictions and partial election results! A Bavarian Holiday Market in Baltimore and a Grand Illumination at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. The results of the Lifeline 100 bike ride are in and it’s a lot of money! A peek at the weekend’s Local Business Spotlight and a bonus pod coming up!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Authority: Friends of Scott Gibson; Sandy Crosier, Treasurer

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Did ya vote yesterday? I hope so because it is SO important and just a real cornerstone of our democracy. We have a bunch of news, and much of it election-focused to get to today, so, shall we?

Finally, some good news for students. With the last two graduating classes getting screwed out of graduations and proms and all that, this year, things will be back to normal..well the normal that never happened—it will be the first year where all graduations will be held in person at Live! Event Center at the Maryland Live! Casino. The ceremonies are scheduled for June 6th through 10th and Old Mill gets the honors of being the first to christen the new place. The events center was built with the help of a tax break under former County Executive Steve Schuh where the casino got the break…but the schools get to us it for graduation. We have the dates for each school on EyeOnAnnapolis.net so you want to check them out. And I just noticed, and this sucks…those students who opted for virtual education this year due to COVID won’t participate in a live ceremony–it’s virtual. Doesn’t seem too fair when the decision to go virtual was made when the threat of COVID was vastly different. Hopefully, the schools may reconsider!

OK elections in Annapolis. We will not have a final tally until November 9th. We know the results of in-person voting…those in a second. Today, they will tally any mailed-in ballots and those put in the drop boxes through the random date of October 28th. And then on the 9th, they will tally the remaining dropbox ballots and any that were received by mail. I do think after the canvas today, many races will be obvious as to the winner. In fact, we hear Mayor Buckley is planning a victory celebration tonight! Did you get your invite?

Before we get into yesterday’s results, we always out our predictions–not endorsements. And as we see it, Elly Tierney will win in ward one. Karma O’Neill in two, Rhonda Pindell-Charles in three. Toni Strong-Pratt as a write-in in four. Brooks Schandelmeier in five, DaJuan Gay in six..and that may be a historic win, Rob Savidge in seven, and Rock Toews in eight. As for the Mayor, we feel Gavin Buckley will easily get another four years! You can see all of my reasoning for those predictions on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Now for the in-person voting results.

Ward 1 — Elly Tierney 165, Write Ins 39

Ward 2– Scott Gibson 234, Karma O’Neill 148

Ward 3– Rhonda Pindell Charles 119, write ins 10

Ward 4– Sheila Finlayson 79, Write Ins 76

Ward 5– Brooks Schandelmeier 141, Monia Manthey 135

Ward 6– DaJuan Gay 66, George Gallagher 44

Ward 7– Rob Savidge 106, Write ins 21

Ward 8– Ross Arnett 140, Rock Toews 245

Mayor– Gavin Buckley 1034, Steven Strawn 859

I believe that the lack of candidates in wards 1, 3, and 7, are having an impact on overall turnout. And remember, we have two more canvasses, or counts to go–today and again on November 9th!

The Baltimore Business Journal published info on a Baltimore event that looks way cool. An authentic German Holiday Market complete with brats, mulled wine, and holiday shopping, and of course..beer. It gets underway on November 20th and 21st for a preview weekend, and then daily from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. It is set up in the West Shore Park near the Maryland Science Center.

And speaking of holiday things—put this on your calendar–Homestead Gardens is having their grand illumination on November 20th!

And as we begin to wrap, remember that Lifeline 100 bike ride we told you about–it happened at the beginning of October and they tallied up the money and the 1000+ riders brought in a whopping $37,000 to benefit our community. $12,500 is going to Anne Arundel Crisis Response System, $5,500 to Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails, $5,500 to Friends of Kinder Farm Park, and $11.000 to Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Well done my fellow bike riders! Hey, and if you were not aware, each of the County’s main parks has a separate non-profit associated with them that adds to the programming and events–check it out at aacounty.org and then head to Recreation and Parks!

And finally, up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight will be Monica Alvarado from Bread & Butter Kitchen, and I was trying to count the F-bombs in that one but lost track–so be warned, it is going to have an advisory on it. The following weekend will be Tim Coe who opened up a new insurance agency in town– Goosehead Insurance. And, depending on how swamped I am in the next few days, I should drop one with Dr. Freedman from Evolve as we chat about COVID, the flu, and what he thinks may be coming down the line–one you definitely want to hear!

And send me some suggestions of businesses you’d like to see featured!

OK, that IS it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our four sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report, all that in a few seconds.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast