November 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Police Involved Shooting. Navy Wins. Holiday Light Project

Today…Anne Arundel County Police have shot and killed a knife-wielding man in Glen Burnie. Navy beat Temple and ECU is coming back to Annapolis for the Military Bowl. The MAG scrounged up 90,000 pounds of food for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Lots of bonus pods dropped last week and a great local business spotlight. And I need your help finding some great holiday light displays across the county–send the address to [email protected]

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, November 29th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Boy, that long weekend was refreshing. Time with loved ones. A crisp bike ride. Some great food. Small business Saturday and the Grand Illumination. Now, we see if I remember how to do this thing! It IS Monday and we are back at it again, so let’s get into the news…shall we?

Yesterday afternoon, an Anne Arundel County Police Officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man in Glen Burnie. At about 1:30 pm, police were called by a woman and child who said they had been chased out of a home in the 1400 block of Braden Loop by a man with a knife. They claimed to have seen blood on the way out and did not know the whereabouts of an older resident. Police announced themselves and ultimately forced entry where they were met with a man holding a knife.They used a beanbag gun and a taser to no avail. When he pointed the knife at the police an officer fired his weapon killing the man. As they were searching the home, police discovered the deceased body of that older resident which appeared to have suffered trauma. No names or motives have been released just yet, but this will be the first test of the new police accountability law that went into effect this year. The police department will not comment on the case as per the new law, the Attorney Generals Independent Investigations Division will be handling the investigation.

Some football news. Navy won another game. This one was in Philly against Temple and they were expected to win and now come into Army with a 3-8 record. Bill Wagner from the Capital pulled no punches in his take on the game “Rather, it was two struggling teams long out of bowl contention battling to stay out of the bottom of the American Athletic Conference standings. Temple and Navy entered with a combined record of 5-16 and proceeded to show why during a sloppy, mistake-prone and uninspiring display of football.” Ouch! Army is on December 11th at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey and we will bring the game to you if you are not going. In other football news, East Carolina will be coming back to Annapolis on December 27th. They accepted the invitation to play in the Military Bowl and now all we need is an Atlantic Coast Conference team to finalize the match! Stay tuned here and all our places–we’re gonna have some free tickets to the game to give away!

There was a Harry Chapin song called 30,000 pounds of Bananas. Well, the Midshipman Action Group blew that away with their food drive this year for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Not 30,000, not 60, 000 but 90,000 pounds of food were collected and sent up to the bank for re-distribution to our neighbors who may be in need! The Midshipman Action Group are the do-gooders at the Academy..more so than the rest. You will see them shoveling snow downtown and a whole lot of other community initiatives. And if any of them are listening and you are in need of a sidewalk and driveway that is not in Ward one… gimme a call.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Stardust Deluxe–next time you are at the Annapolis Town Center–stop in and check them out. We did drop a bunch of bonus pods last week too–all of which you should listen to — Chris Phipps from DPW talking about FOG and how it is horrible for everyone. Steve and Constance from Zachary’s Jewelers with some great gift ideas and also their thoughts on how the business will run when the garage comes down and City Dock is dug up. And finally, Danielle and Sean Moore all about their little guy Jonah who at ten months has had multiple surgeries including a liver transplant as they deal with Biliary Atresia. Before this Danielle worked with Crosby Marketing here in town and Sean is a firefighter with the County–you need to hear Jonah’s story! And this week, we should have a bonus pod all about winter weather with our own George Young from DCMDVA Weather.

Oh and finally finally– I am working on a Google Map that will list some amazing holiday light displays across the county. You can plug it into your GPS and go. But I need some more data. Do you have an amazing light display? Maybe a neighbor? Or maybe you passed one somewhere? Send me the address or closest cross street etc and I will add it. [email protected] is the address!

OK, that's it for the news

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit! Now, we see if I correctly remembered how to do this!

