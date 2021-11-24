November 24, 2021 | Daily News Brief | More Gunfire in Annapolis. Watergate Fire. Small Business Saturday/Grand Illumination

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Hospice of the Chesapeake

Today…More gunfire in Annapolis. Annapolis Fire Department fights a small fire in Watergate Apartments. A drunk driver was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Some election irregularities. Fish For A Cure slays it this year. And Small Business Saturday and the Grand Illumination are coming!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yes, it is hump day, but it is also my Friday…we’re not producing a DNB tomorrow or Friday so bring on the long weekend! But before we get there, we have some news. So… shall we?

The bullets are STILL flying in Annapolis. Early yesterday morning, shots rand out in the Woodside Gardens Apartment complex on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis. As with the others, the police have no suspects and no apparent victims. Since the election earlier this month, we’ve had 3 shootings where people were injured, one armed home invasion, and six separate instances of shots being fired. That’s a lot of violence in 22 days!

Yesterday, Anne Colt Leitess announced that Kanicsha Johnson of District Heights was sentenced to nine years in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and severely injuring two people. Back in February of 2020, Johnson was driving southbound on Aris T Allen Blvd when she swerved and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, and hit the victims head-on. Johnson was found to have 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and was also traveling with her two-year-old daughter who was slightly injured.

The Annapolis Fire Department with the help of the Naval Academy and the County made a good stop on a fire at the Watergate Apartments. A couch caught fire in a second-floor apartment and firefighters were met with a haze as they entered the building. The fire was quickly put out and limited to the couch in the apartment. But with the potential for significant fire, injuries, and loss of life, there is a large response. 43 firefighters responded and the resident was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation. The department says the cause was accidental and no one was displaced.

Brooks DuBose at The Capital is reporting that 676 mailed in votes for the recent Annapolis election were never removed from the electronic poll books potentially allowing those folks to vote twice. It appears that three people did and they do not believe it was malicious. They are working on a method to ensure this does not happen again. And this is only one of the loopholes in this system as far as I am concerned.

Last month we talked to Lex Arizzi about Fish For A Cure…it’s a fun program to raise funds for the Cancer institute at AAMC. Over the past 15 years, they have raised more than $15 million and this year there were more than 2000 donations and the top boat raised $108,000. Slowly and surely we are kicking cancer’s ass and helping the patients and families along the way!

And as we wrap it up, the holidays are kicking off this weekend! It all starts on Saturday for Small Business Saturday…the weather looks great so get out and spend that money locally and keep it in our community. Sunday is a busy day with Artist Sunday and you are encouraged to shop amongst the myriad of local artists and galleries we have! Sunday also sees the Grand Illumination which starts at 4 pm at Zachary’s with a reading of The Nutcracker, followed by the Chesapeake Ballet performing vignettes from The Nutcracker and then the illumination of the City’s tree and the menorah, and then a visit by the big guy in the red suit and white beard! The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has been busting their chops to make this return season a great one! And don’t forget…Midnight Madness is on December 2, 8, and 16.

And finally, up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Stacey Ferrance the owner of a brand new store in the Annapolis Town Center–Stardust Deluxe!

And because I know you guys will all be getting withdrawal because we’re taking a break for a few days… look for a bonus podcast on Thanksgiving about Jonah’s Journey–it’s heartbreaking. And then on Friday–Black Friday…we have one with Steve and Constance from Zachary’s Jewelers with some thoughts for some gifts, shopping in general, and the big construction project coming in February–so keep your ears peeled!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake

And I’d be remiss if I ended without offering a heartfelt thank you to everyone for listening, reading, tweeting, and whatever. Without you, Eye On Annapolis would not be…and for that I am thankful…and for that I thank you! Have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving and we’ll be back at it again on Monday!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that in a few seconds.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast