November 23, 2021 | Daily News Brief | More Shots in Eastport. AACPS News. Holidays Kick Off. Free Tickets!

Today…Annapolis Police are investigating two more incidents where shots rang out in Eastport. Anne Arundel County Public Schools say 91% of staff are vaccinated. COVID is still an issue as are the school buses. The holidays kick off on Saturday with Small Business Saturday and then the Grand Illumination on Sunday. We have a contest to win tickets to a Rams Head On Stage show, and some bonus podcast news!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It’s a really slow news day..so that is a good thing I guess! Again, we will not be producing a daily news brief on Thursday or Friday of this week, so you will have to go old school and check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for your news! OK, let’s get into the little bit of today’s news, shall we?

The bullets were flying in Eastport over the weekend it seems. Yesterday we told you about the front door of the Harbor House apartment building being shot out. Well on Sunday, at 335 am there was another report of shots fired near president and Monroe. Police found nothing, but the next shift found some spent casings. Then about an hour later, while the police were still on the scene, more shots were fired. Police were unable to locate any crime scene, suspects, or victims there either. And apparently, the presence of police in the neighborhood is not a deterrent to someone that wants to shoot a gun. Anyhow, about six hours after that call, the APD got a call from a resident in the 1100 block of Van Buren Street that discovered his bathroom window had been shot out and that a bullet had been found in his bathroom. The City spent a lot of money to put substations in Robinwood and Harbour House to have officers on site. I wonder if they are being used or not.

Some school news. Rachel Pacella from The Capital is reporting that ahead of the vaccine deadline, 91% of all school employees are fully vaccinated and the remaining ones will begin weekly testing for COVID. This figure was apparently derived from an online form. This is the same deadline for athletes as well. But it does not seem that COVID is backing down in the schools to me. Currently, there are 1348 students and 22 staff in quarantine, and 171 students and 16 staff have active COVID cases. This is slightly up from when we last looked a month or so ago. And while I was looking at the AACPS COVID Dashboard, I decided to check out the bus issue..and like COVID, that ain’t getting any better either with 33 routes without service today. Guessing the lure of the signing bonuses and retention bonuses was not enough.

Remember this weekend really kicks off the holidays! Saturday is Small Business Saturday and Sunday is the Grand Illumination downtown. That kicks off with a Nutcracker storytime at 4 pm at Zachary’s Jewelers followed by some vignettes danced by the Chesapeake Ballet and then the big man and the tree lighting and the menorah lighting. Remember–shop local! And speaking of Zachary’s we recorded a bonus pod with Steve and Constance yesterday and we’ll drop that on … probably Thursday at noon since I am sure you will be missing us!

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage! Send me a DM and I will pick a winner for tickets to see Pete Correale along with Rob Maher on Saturday the 27th…two really funny guys and let’s be honest after the relatives visit… we can all use a laugh. Again, send me a DM and I will pick the winner from the group! And you want to check out their site at RamsHeadOnStage.com and see all the great shows coming up… And again, thanks to the Rams Head On Stage for always being so generous. And remember if you win–you ain’t payin’ for the tickets so drop a decent tip on your server because they are hustling for you!

