November 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Shots Fired. One Annapolis Ball. Kudos to AACC.

Today…Programming note…no DNB this Thursday or Friday! Annapolis Police investigating shots that were fired taking out an apartment building’s front door. Mayor Gavin Buckley is hosting a One Annapolis Ball to celebrate his win, tickets available for $100 on Eventbrite. Navy lost a heartbreaker 38-35, but it was an outstanding game. AACC is one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation competing for the Aspen Award. And Maryland’s DNR has a locally sourced cookbook available! Plus some pod news on a pair of bonus podcasts and our local business spotlights!

Good morning, it is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! And it is a short week for most of us. Just a heads up, we will NOT be producing a Daily News Brief on Thursday or Friday of this week. Twas a busy weekend–swung by the Annapolis Town Center to check out their horse-drawn carriage rides–very cool. Loaded up tons of food donated at the Leadership Anne Arundel Food drive on Saturday and got to see a fantastic football game despite the outcome–more on that in a bit. OK, it is Monday. We have news. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shots fired incident. On Thursday night just before midnight, the front door of an apartment in the Harbour House community was shot out. Police believe that it was a high-powered weapon and if you go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net we have an audio recording of the shots being fired…the shots are about 40 seconds into the 1-minute clip. We have heard that Aldermen Gay, Arnett, Schandelmeier, and Finlayson have called for a special council meeting to discuss the increasing violence in the City. However, Mayor Buckley has not agreed to that and the remaining Aldermen do not support it as well. Stay tuned to see where this all goes in the coming weeks.

Speaking of Mayor Buckley and the Annapolis City Council, they will all be sworn into office on December 6th in an outdoor ceremony on West Street which will begin with a parade at 1 pm. Following that, the Mayor is hosting his win with a “One Annapolis Ball”. One Annapolis has been a cornerstone of his two campaigns. If you want to attend, and I suppose in keeping with the one theme…. it will cost you one hundred dollars. If you want to attend a cocktail party with the Mayor, that will cost you two hundred dollars. And if you want a table of 8, that will set you back $5000. Personally, I don’t think it’s a good look for the Mayor who calls for one Annapolis to throw a party that the majority of Annapolis cannot afford to attend. But that’s just me!

Well, the Navy Midshipmen lost another one. This was close and ECU took the led and the win with 4 seconds left to play when they made a 54-yard field goal. Final score 38-35. This leaves Navy with a 2-8 record heading into the last two games of the season. Temple on Saturday at noon and then Army on December 11th at 330pm. The game itself was perhaps one of the best games I have seen–no one at Navy wants to hear that because they lost, but the game itself was very good. A scary few moments just before the half when an ECU defender plowed into Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo. He was down for a few minutes and was treated at the half and returned with a brace and a significant limp. Check out some amazing images on EyeOnAnnapolis.net from Glenn Miller and our live blog from the game. Since I put in my two cents on Mayor Buckley’s celebration, here’s my two cents on Navy. The program needs to learn to play as a team. They rely on this triple option too heavily and the focus tends to be on one player–Dobbs, Perry, Reynolds… and with the right player, you can win games. But they graduate and move on and then you are left with a team scrambling to get their act together. We need another arrow in our quiver especially with no superstars on the horizon. But that’s just me! But yeah, check out Glenn’s photos.

This is pretty cool. I would suggest it as a perfect Christmas gift, but it’s free and then you’d just look like a cheap SOB. But Maryland’s DNR has a cookbook. Head to DNR.Maryland.gov and then type cookbook in the search box for the free download. Features recipes that can be made with Maryland sourced food. The book is called Wild Maryland and is (as expected) heavy on the seafood, but some funky ones too–snakehead nuggets anyone? A few venison recipes and for the vegetarians–plenty of veggies and even some edible shrooms. Pretty cool…again DNR.Maryland.gov

And the accolades keep coming for Anne Arundel Community College. AACC was chosen as one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation for the Aspen Prize. The prize is a cool million bucks and is the signature recognition of achievement and excellence in the community college circles. The school is currently being evaluated and the top ten finalists will be named in 2022…which seems strange to say is right around the corner. But congrats to Dr. Lindsay and AACC.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday Jonathon Rondeau from The Arc Central Chesapeake Region. I learned a lot and actually had a blast meeting and speaking with him. Up this Saturday is a new store at the Annapolis Town Center–Stardust Deluxe! And this week, we should have a bonus pod all about Jonah’s Journey –we speak with his parents Sean and Danielle, you will want to hear this one. And hopefully, before you cook your turkey day meal this week, you give a listen to Chris Phipps and the issue of FOG…that was the bonus pod we dropped last week.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

