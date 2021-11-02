November 2, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Go Vote. New Pres at CBF. Military Bowl Tix On Sale. Severn Bank Sold.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

If there is one takeaway from today’s DNB is that if you live in the City of Annapolis—go vote. Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated, third party, etc. You all can vote. You can vote in person at the polling place on your voter id card, or you can drop off the paper ballot that was mailed to you in one of the drop boxes outside of all the polling places. I don’t recommend dropping it in the mail–remember how well the post office did last Christmas? But do vote. We will not know the winners for another week because they need to wait for the post office to deliver. Ok so enough about that so, let’s get into it, shall we?

Actually a pretty quiet news day–so that’s good. Well, it officially ended in Annapolis and was officially extended in the County. Outdoor dining. The restaurants in Annapolis that did not have sidewalk dining prior to the pandemic have taken their tents down to free up parking–there are exceptions at Market Space for Middleton, McGarvey’s, Iron Rooster, Fed House, and the Market House. But in the county–they are good to go until January 2, 2023. The council unanimously voted for it and County Executive Pittman signed it virtually immediately.

There’s a new boss at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. After a year-long national search, they ended up hiring an intern from 1977 to lead the charge as president and CEO. Hillary Harp Falk who previously was with the National Wildlife Federation as their Chief Program Officer will start here in Annapolis on January 3rd when current President and CEO Will Baker leaves. Falk is local and lives in town and obviously is very familiar with the Bay and the needs.

Maryland Health Exchange opened up for open enrollment yesterday for 2022 coverage. Open enrollment is through January 15th and this year they have some plans for younger people as low as $1 a month. The income levels for subsidies have also been raised so there is a good chance it might be inexpensive. We are trying to schedule a podcast with Michelle Eberle who is the Executive Director to explain all the changes–looks like they are significant. But to get started, head to MarylandHealthConnection.gov, and Maryland is all spelled out.

Also opening up yesterday, tickets for the Military Bowl to be held here in Annapolis on December 27th. Tickets start at $40 and you can get them at MilitaryBowl.org And if you are off or can play hooky on Veterans Day–next Thursday–stop by Heroes Pub in West Annapolis, we’ll be there with the bowl folks and Budweiser to kick off the Who’s Your Hero promotion. Lot’s of swag to give away and if you tell us your hero (in writing or if you want to come on the podcast) you are entered to win a great prize pack including tickets to the game! Noon on the 11th and I hope to see some of you there!

And finally, no trick here, but Severn Bank officially sold on Halloween and will now be absorbed into Shore United. This acquisition now positions Shore United with more than $3 billion in assets…a few more acquisitions and they may catch up to my assets. HA! But this does make them the third-largest Maryland-based bank and this is their first foray across the Bay. So, I guess the sign makers, printers, and stationers will be busy in the days to come.

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s get back into our Ticket Tuesday when we give away free tickets to shows at Rams Head On Stage! Go check out their site at RamsHeadOnStage.com and see which of these shows might interest you— Donna the Buffalo, Crack the Sky (the matinee), Hey Nineteen, or Luna. Just tweet at me telling me which one you want and we’ll randomly pick some folks to go to a show.. and these are the good seats and we are SO thankful for Rams Head. And when you do go..remember you aren’t paying for the tickets, so please tip your servers generously!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2–and today we say farewell to Scott as the election will be over tomorrow–remember…get out and vote if you are a city resident.

Alright, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

