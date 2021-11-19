November 19 2021 | Daily News Brief | Lots of School News. Sports Betting. Thomas Point Light Raffle. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Lots of school news–teachers and the system are at an impasse and now a mediator must step in. Schools will no longer be notifying parents of active covid cases in schools and will be on a need-to-know basis. The Board of Education tweaked the calendar for personal wellness and Juneteenth. Casinos should be able to take sports bets by the NFL playoffs in January. The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is raffling off a great piece of art and a trip to the light. Some road construction you need to know about for the rest of the year near the Annapolis Mall. And a bunch of events including more #WhosYourHero, a Leadership Anne Arundel food and sweater and blood drive, Homestead gardens' Grand Illumination, and of course Navy football!

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 19th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Here we are…another weekend we made it. But not before COVID screwed up Thanksgiving for me with two positive COVID tests for some friends –both vaccinated and one with a booster. I went to the library to pick up an at-home test ..they have them at all the libraries now…and tested negative. But it did screw up what was supposed to be a together Thanksgiving after the one that wasn’t in 2020. OK, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

OK, we are a bit heavy on the school stuff today, but it is important. Up first, the Maryland Public Schools Labor Relations Board declared an impasse in the negotiations between the teachers union and the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. This sends the disagreement to a mediator for potential resolution. At stake, the teachers want more substitutes, less work, and more assistants in the classroom among other things. The system has said COVID has demanded new initiatives but there were no unilateral mandates. School Board President Melissa Ellis says the impasse will be resolved quickly because they want what the teachers want.

And in a strange text sent to parents yesterday, the school system said they are discontinuing the policy of notifying families of covid cases in the schools. Families impacted by close contact of a known case will be contacted, but they will not be posting notifications on the schools’ websites any longer. They said there was confusion and angst about the letters. They did say that the COVID Dashboard would be updated daily.

And the last bit of school news. Remember those three half days, Superintendent Arlotto wanted for “personal wellness” for staff and students. Well, the Board flexed their muscles and only gave him one…December 23rd and said they’d think about the other two. They also tweaked the end of the year to accommodate a new holiday Juneteenth. It is celebrated on June 19th, but since that’s a Sunday, they will close on Monday the 20th. That means that the final two days will be June 21st and 22nd ..both of which are half-days.

Five casinos in Maryland got a break yesterday when the sports Wagering Commission gave the green light for sports betting. The casinos are Horseshoe in Baltimore, Hollywood in Perryville, National Harbor, Ocean Downs, and our own Live! Casino & Hotel. This means they should be able to start taking wagers before the NFL playoffs begin in January. Once this is all sorted out there will be a total of 30 locations across the state to make sports bet and they will allow up to 60 betting apps for phones.

Some highway news you need to be aware of. Nights..from 9 pm to 5 am. The stretch of Route 2 or Solomon’s Island Road between Jennifer Road and West Street is being resurfaced. Expect some delays, flagmen, and the like, and just use extra caution as it is near the mall during the holidays! I never really thought of this as Route 2 or Solomons Island Road but I guess it is…the road that goes from the hospital to the Double T Diner!

And this is WAY cool. My friends at the Thomas Point Light House are raffling off a great piece of artwork of the lighthouse painted on a wooden carving of a blue crab. Get this–by a blind artist! Tickets are only $20 and they are only selling 250 of them. The link is long and complicated so head to our All Annapolis Facebook page and check it out and click the link to get a ticket. Oh and with the art..comes a pair of tickets to go out to the real deal and crawl around inside! Very cool.

And as we begin to wrap up some events! .Who’s Your Hero continues. Look to your favorite watering holes for special nights with special pricing on Budweiser products and chances to win tickets to the Military bowl and swag- Anyhow, you also want to nominate a hero in your life and you and your hero can win a spot in the parade, tickets to the game, field access, scoreboard recognition and more! You want to be at Dark Horse on the 20th from noon to 3 pm, The Annapolis Smokehouse on December 5th from 1 to 3 pm, The Boatyard on December 10th from 5 to 7 pm, and McGarvey’s on December 17th from 6 to 8 pm. Tell us about your heroes in person, by scanning a QR code in your favorite bar, or go online and do it at militarybowl.org/budheroes

Leadership Anne Arundel is hosting a drive at Chambers Park on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. I say drive because it is a food drive, a sweater drive, a blood drive, and a cash drive to support the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Drive by and drop off. I should be there in the morning so please say hello. And then I am off to…

Navy football versus East Carolina for the final home game of the season. Hopefully, we can go out with a win on senior day as we say goodbye to 25 senior players. Follow us for all the details. The kick-off is at 330 pm.

Homestead Gardens is having their Grand Illumination on Saturday at 5 pm. Santa, choirs, an amazing train, real snow I am told, and several hundred thousand lights turning on at the same time! It is a spectacle to see. And if Homestead is doing it… you are now free to decorate your own home too. Sufficient time has passed from Halloween!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Today we should be dropping our podcast with some important public works stuff you need to know going into the holiday and winter–I enjoy talking with Chris Phipps the County’s Director of Public Works. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight– Jonathon Rondeau from The Arc – Central Chesapeake Region and next week–Stardust Deluxe!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and to the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, and do something fun. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

