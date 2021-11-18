November 18, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Monkeypox. The Constitution. Chocolate.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…2020 brought COVID, 2021 says hold my beer, have a dose of Monkeypox! Copies of the founding documents of our nation will remain on display at the State House until the end of the month. The Chocolate Binge Festival is back. Katcef Brothers will be presenting a check to the Folds of Honor Foundation at Saturday’s Navy football game. And we have some bonus pods on the way!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 18th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

One week until Turkey Day! Where DID the month go? And now is a good time to remind you that we are taking a two-day break on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to spend time with family and loved ones…mutually exclusive. So there will not be a DNB those two days! Well, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

First, there was 2020–that year stunk. Then there was 2021, and that year was pretty much a stinker too. And now comes 2022 and well….and this really should make perfect sense but Maryland has its first case of Monkeypox. Yes, Monkeypox. Now there is no statewide warning and the Health Department is not issuing any guidance. It is related to Smallpox but less severe. It can be spread through direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, clothing or linens, and large respiratory droplets like you might see in prolonged face-to-face conversations or a cough within a few feet of someone. They say it is rare to see it outside of West Africa. But…here we are!

You have a few more days to see the founding documents! Historic Annapolis has partnered with local philanthropist David Rubenstein to have a display of original printings of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and the Bill of Rights from Rubenstein’s collection. They are on display at the State House through November 28th and are set up alongside Washington’s resignation. They tell the story of the founding of the nation. Pretty cool and heady stuff. It is free and the State House is open from 9 am to 5 pm every day of the week–you will need ID to enter and to pass through security.

And as we start to wrap up…one sweet story and one feel-good story!

For the sweet story–the Chocolate Binge Festival is back! Sunday, December 5th from noon to 5 pm is the date and this will be where the First Sunday Arts Fests usually happen–the first block of West Street. More than two dozen local chocolate vendors will be on hand with cake pops, chocolate, caramels. cookies, candies, and more. There is something for every sweet tooth on your gift list this year! This is a ticketed event…only $5 and you can get them at annapolischocolatebingefestival.com Kids 12 and under are free. And after the sun sets..stick around as they kick off the holiday season on West Street by lighting the canopy of lights extending from Church Circle to Westgate Circle by the Westin!

Speaking of lights… remember Homestead Gardens is having their Grand Illumination on Saturday at 5:00 pm. That is always pretty amazing.

OK, got distracted. The feel-good story. We do a monthly beer podcast with Katcef Brothers and they are always giving back to the community and other causes. On Saturday at the Navy East Carolina Football game, they will be presenting a check for $5000 to the Folds of Honor Foundation which provides scholarships to kids and spouses of injured veterans. Over the past 8 years, they have donated more than $100,000 to Folds of Honor. Way to go Neal Katcef! How do they say it in Yiddish–you’re a real Mensch.

And finally, up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight.. we speak with Jonathan Rondeau from the Arc of Central Chesapeake and all the great stuff they are doing for a lot of our neighbors. And NEXT week–Stardust Deluxe! There are a few bonus pods on the way as well.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

