November 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Another Jewelry Heist. COVID Tests At The Library. New Life For Old Union Jacks.

Today…A woman and her child were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of their Glen Burnie apartment. A guest at a local hotel reports that jewelry was stolen from her luggage. The Anne Arundel County Public Library is now offering free rapid COVID tests at all branches. The Phillips Charitable Foundation has given $116K to Bello Machre. There’s a free, virtual, environmental summit panel tomorrow night. And new life is about to be breathed into the old Union Jacks!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yeah, it is hump day and I can almost taste the weekend! But before we get to the weekend, we need to get to the news…so shall we?

A mother and her daughter were robbed at gunpoint on Monday evening outside their apartment in Glen Burnie. The two were sitting in their car when a black male approached and pointed a gun at them demanding cash and property. They complied ad the suspect fled. There is not much of a description other than a back male wearing a green mask and a dark-colored hoodie and dark sweat pants. If anyone has any info– 410-222-6135 is the number.

In Annapolis, a second jewelry heist in as many days. This one was from the Governor Calvert House on State Circle. A woman who was a guest from November 3rd to the 7th said someone stole jewelry from her luggage and she did not notice until she returned home. All in all about $3000 in jewelry is missing–two necklaces and two sets of earrings.

Every time I think the library can’t get any cooler, they up the game. Beginning right now, if you need a rapid COVID test, all you need to do is go to your local library branch and ask for a free one. Now, these are the take at home types. The kits come with instructions on how to administer the test, what to do if it is positive etc. They are limiting these to one per person per day. Of course, the Health Department is still doing testing and vaccinating for anyone 5 years and older and you can get schedules and appointments at aahealth.org Man..this is not the library of my youth!

The Phillips Charitable Foundation has given Bello Machre a fantastic grant! The Foundation gave $116,500 to the organization which is in the process of buying and outfitting a new state-of-the-art, fully accessible home for four adults with a critical need of accessible housing. The new home will be named in honor of Howard W. Phillips Jr. Bello Machre serves kids and adults with developmental disabilities and they are a true gem for us here in Anne Arundel County.

A quick reminder that tomorrow Annapolis Green is hosting a virtual Climate Change discussion about the recent global summit, COP26, and what it means for us here in Maryland. They will have Dr. Peter Goodwin with the UMD Center for Environmental Science and MD Secretary of the Environment, Ben Grumbles who participated in the Summit in Glasgow. As I said it is virtual, but you need to pre-register– send an email to [email protected] with the subject line of COP26 and they will send you the zoom credentials.

And as we wrap it up, I learned yesterday that the owners of Red Eyes Dock Bar will be opening up a new place here in Annapolis called Vibe. It will be a live music venue at the old Union Jacks location. I have a call with the owners a bit later this morning to get some more details. It will be good to have something back there and even better to have live music! So, I will have more on that tomorrow!

And finally, up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Jonathan Rondeau from The ARC of Central Chesapeake which is a really amazing organization, and the following week a brand new store in the Annapolis Town Center–Stardust Deluxe!

