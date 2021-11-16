November 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Jewelry Heist. More Kid Vaccines. Revenge Porn and the Mayor. CONTEST

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An Annapolis home was robbed of $10K in jewelry. A man was nearly stabbed at a Laurel hotel. Anne Arundel County has more vaccines for kids. The Mayor of Cambridge is charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn on Reddit. And we have not one, but TWO ticket giveaways from Rams Head On Stage!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just looked at the calendar and can’t believe Thanksgiving is next week…wasn’t Halloween just last week? Need to get that turkey ordered, but as a heads up, we will not have a DNB on Thanksgiving or Black Friday next week. Take advantage of a super long weekend. OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

An Annapolis resident had $10K worth of jewelry stolen. Sometime on Sunday morning, the door to a home in the 1800 block of Copeland Street was forced open. After a quick inventory, the victim advised that they were missing $10,000 in jewelry.

A 62-year old man is very lucky today. He was exiting his room at the Travelodge on Laurel Ft Meade Road when he noticed someone in his van trying to start it with a knife jammed in the ignition. He confronted the suspect and the suspect raised the knife and swung at the man. He was not hit, so that is good…the suspect fled on foot and a responding officer saw the suspect fleeing and was able to stop him and recover the knife. A 27-year old Laurel man was arrested and charged in the incident.

If your kids need a vaccine, Anne Arundel County Health Department got another shipment of 4100 doses. Appointments opened yesterday at aacounty.org/covidvax The Health Department is pleased with the response to vaccinating the kids and more vaccinations mean more supplies will come to us. They do anticipate more appointments will b released throughout the week but also said to check with local pharmacies and doctors!

If you ever dated the Mayor of Cambridge on the Eastern Shore, I hope you never sent him nudes. And if you did..better check Reddit. Andrew Bradshaw, the newly elected mayor…took office in January..has been arrested and charged with 50 counts…let me repeat that 50 counts of distributing revenge porn. The charging documents are pretty salacious and he apparently posted some very personal photos of a woman he was previously involved with to different subreddits with names like Degrade This Pig, Slut, and Needy Sluts–there were worse as well. The victim now lives out of state and reported the photos to the authorities. If convicted, Bradshaw faces a 2-year sentence and a $5000 fine for each count. Now the City is a council-manager government and the Mayor is largely symbolic as a city manager runs the city and he has assured everyone that it is business as usual. And their legal department is trying to figure out how or if it impacts the office. I guess they have not had to deal with a revenge porn dealing mayor before!

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage! I have another pair of tickets to see Luna on the 19th–that’s this Friday night and they are yours for the asking. Send me a DM and I will pick a winner from the responses. And the same deal for some yucks– Pete Correale along with Rob Maher will take the stage on Saturday the 27th…after the relatives visit, we can all use a laugh. Again, send me a DM and I will pick the winner from the group! And you want to check out their site at RamsHeadOnStage.com and see all the great shows coming up.. I already have my tickets to Puddles Pity Party and I just saw that the Billy Price Band is coming back in December–and if you like blue eyes soul–this band is for you–they’ve been a fave of mine since 1988. Again, thanks to the Rams Head On Stage for always being so generous. And remember if you win–you ain’t payin’ for the tickets so drop a decent tip on your server because they are hustling for you!

