November 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Attempted ATM and Beer Thefts. Severn Center. Business News. Climate Call with Annapolis Green

Today…Attempted thefts of an ATM in North County and beer in Annapolis are being investigated. Ground was broken for the new Severn Center. Eleven Businesses just completed the AAEDC’s IVP Program. Anne Arundel and the State are teaming up to solve some roadway woes. Annapolis Green is sponsoring a FREE Climate Change Panel this Thursday (virtual). And Steve Palmer from TransWorld Business Partners has some cyber-security food for thought!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, November 15th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! Saturday I did a hike with the Scenic Rivers Land Trust down on the SERC property in Edgewater. WOW. I have not been on that property for nearly 15 years when I was on a field trip and man has it changed. They acquired an additional 2000 acres and it is a GREAT hiking place just loaded with history–they also do a lot of great sciency stuff there too. You ought to check it out if you have the time! OK, it is Monday. We have news. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

Baltimore has been experiencing a rash of smash and grab ATM robberies. A car runs into an ATM knocking it off its foundation or out of the wall, and a truck sometimes successfully hauls it away. Well ATM thefts may be moving south, On Thursday morning, police responded to the SECU ATM on Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie. Police found a stolen white truck on the scene and they pursued a grey Dodge Charger that fled the scene. They were not able to catch it as it led to Ordnance Road to Route 10 and ultimately to 695. If anyone has info, the number to call is 410-222-6135

Down here in Annapolis at about the same time as the ATM attempted theft, a man was awakened in his Windwhisper Lane home and confronted a male suspect on his screened-in porch. The suspect was taking beers from a small refrigerator and when confronted, he fled through the screen door which was cut to gain access. Good news…he left the beer behind! Police are investigating.

On Friday afternoon, County Executive Pittman broke ground with other community leaders on the new Severn Center which is to be an intergenerational community center. Pittman said he committed to build the center even before he took office and that it will put young lives on the path to success. The facility will run just shy of $16 million dollars funded by slot revenue and grants from the State. The contractor is TMI Contractors who built the new Annapolis Library on West Street. Hopefully, the County will put a proofreader on the job before they make the sign–if you remember they put up a concrete sign misspelling the former Speaker of the House’s name on the new library. Whoops!

In the midst of COVID, we told you about a great program that the County put together to help small businesses called the Inclusive Ventures Program…designed to help minority-owned businesses with an intense mentoring curriculum over six weeks and in the end a $5000 grant. Well, they did it again and 11 businesses in the County benefited. Pirate Quest, Small Cakes Maryland, Davy Dance Academy, Bowl of Cherries, EL&S LLC, CMR Enterprises, Textures LLC, Magothy Payments, Crusaders for Change, Work-Life Behavioral Health and Professional Training, and the Ty-Ci Group. What a great program…and we’ll be talking to several of these guys on upcoming local business spotlights!

MDOT and Anne Arundel County are pairing up to solve some highway woes. Although the resolution is still far away, the two entities are advancing the design of roadway improvements on Route 2 between Route 50 and Arnold Road, MD 3 between Waugh Chapel and Route 175, and MD 214/Central Avenue between Muddy Creek and Loch Haven. No timetable on bidding or construction, but the good news is that the ball is rolling. And that Route 3 in Crofton is a hot mess for sure!

Our friends at Annapolis Green sprung this on us over the weekend–and we made them promise to give more notice the next time. But this Thursday the 18th there will be a virtual presentation about the recent climate summit in Glasgow–COP26 and how it will affect us here in Maryland. Dr. Peter Goodwin, President at the U of M Center for Environmental Science will join Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles …who was actually at the summit.. will discuss how it is impacting virtually every aspect of our lives. It is virtual and it is free. BUT, you need to register. Send an email to [email protected] with the subject line COPS26 and they will send you the Zoom links and all. Again, Thursday the 18th..this Thursday, at 7:00 pm. And Elvia…more lead time next time… right??

And as we start to wrap, Steve Palmer with Transworld Business Advisors has been writing some columns for us and had one this Saturday that made me think. How protected are our businesses from cyber threats, and how vulnerable are we. Attacks may not be looking for data, they can just be malicious. If you have a business, it’s a quick read on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Made me think!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Tim Coe with Goosehead Insurance–and if you are in the market…definitely give him a call. Up this week is one that I really enjoyed..a conversation with Jonathan Rondeau from The Arc of Central Chesapeake–you want to look out for that one! Might have a bonus pod this week too..not 100% sure

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report…and just a heads up. she was out of town traveling on Friday so she did not have the Friday closing information, but still lots of good advice. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

