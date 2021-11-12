November 12, 2021 | Daily News Brief | More Half-Days for AACPS. Cash For Schools Donation. Grand Opening. Who’s Your Hero?

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Hospice of the Chesapeake

Today…Dr. Arlotto is proposing reducing classroom time by three half-days, but the teacher’s union is not completely on board. K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza, and Soul presented local schools with $30,000. There’s a new Dunkin’ in town and they have a grand opening on Saturday. We kicked off the Who’s Your Hero? program with the Military Bowl and Budweiser yesterday, find out how to win! And a bunch of podcast news you can use!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Authority: Friends of Scott Gibson; Sandy Crosier, Treasurer

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 12th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Here we are…another weekend. But before we slide into the weekend, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

I hope you took some time to reflect on the sacrifices our Veterans have made over the years and continue to make. The ceremony at City Dock and the parade was a fabulous tribute to those who served. Yesterday, we kicked off the Who’s Your Hero program with Budweiser and the Military Bowl at Heroes Pub in West Annapolis..look for a bonus podcast a bit later today on that and we spoke with a hero nominated by Heroes—Matt Reese from Blk Ankr screen printing. More on that program in a minute.

Here’s some school news…and it’s not about the buses–they’re still jacked. But Superintendent Arlotto is proposing to add three more half-days to the calendar to give students and faculty time to focus on “individual wellness.” Why half days and not full ones? Because they still need to meet the 180-day rule by the state, so they play the system and go with half days and call them days in school. The dates he is proposing are Friday, December 3rd, Thursday, December 23rd, and Friday, February 18th. The Board is going to consider that on their November 17th meeting. But the teachers don’t seem too happy about it. In a statement, the teacher’s union said “it is a small positive sign but it was unacceptable that the union was not consulted. The statement said that teachers are taking their own steps leading into Thanksgiving and taking the out-of-school time to focus on their families. This is called a work-to-rule job action…one step short of a strike.

Yesterday afternoon, K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza & Pasta, and Soul made a lot of schools very happy. They presented the proceeds from the Cash for Schools program to 15 area schools totaling $30,151. From August through October customers are asked if they want to donate to a particular school, and the four businesses match those donations up to $15,000 for the $30K total. Jared Littmann, the owner of K&B started this in 2009 and it has been growing ever since…all tolled up, the program has given $95,000 to schools. And, it is unrestricted–the schools can use the money as they see fit. So, next time you need some pizza, great fine food, hardware items, or booze…you know where to go…support those businesses that support us!

And speaking of businesses that are giving back. A new one! The new Dunkin at 934 Bay Ridge Road is having its grand opening on Saturday from 9 am to noon and the first 25 customers will get free coffee for a year. Everyone will get a free coffee and chances to win a bunch of swag. Ravens cheerleaders will be there and at the 11 am ribbon-cutting, franchise owner Todd LaLumiere will present a check to the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. And apparently, this is a state-of-the-art store..kiosk ordering in addition to wait staff. App ordering and they have a funky tap system to handle their cold drinks like coffees and teas–might need to check that out. But welcome to Annapolis.

And as we begin to wrap… back to Who’s Your Hero. Look to your favorite watering holes for special nights with special pricing on Budweiser products and chances to win tickets to the Military bowl and swag–I think this is the first time I have used swag twice…now three times in one podcast! Anyhow, you also want to nominate a hero in your life and you and your hero can win a spot in the parade, tickets to the game, field access, scoreboard recognition, and more! You want to be at Acme tonight from 6 to 8 pm. Dark Horse on the 20th from non to 3 pm, The Annapolis Smokehouse on December 5th from 1 to 3 pm, The Boatyard on December 10th from 5 to 7 pm, and McGarvey’s on December 17th from 6 to 8 pm. Tell us about your heroes in person, by scanning a QR code in your favorite bar, or go online and do it at militarybowl.org/budheroes

And, that’s it for the news news but here’s some podcast news for you. Yesterday, we dropped a pod with the Maryland Health Exchange with some great info on getting health insurance–lots have changed and young bucks can get insured for a dollar a month. Check that out. Today we should be dropping our podcast with the Military Bowl, so look for that as well. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight– Goosehead Insurance — The Coe Agency with Tim Coe–and next weekend it is The Arc of Central Chesapeake!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and to the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, and do something fun. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast