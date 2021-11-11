November 11, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Carjacking. Book Scam. AAEDC Money. Who’s Your Hero?

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A man was pistol-whipped and carjacked in Glen Burnie. An Eastport woman was scammed out of $20,000. The AAEDC has already doled out grants for tornado victims. Dunkin is having a grand opening. 7-Eleven has amazing cookies. Trevor was on The Mike O’Meara Show yesterday. And we’ll be at Heroes Pub today at noon to kick off the Who’s Your Hero? program with Budweiser and the Military Bowl. And most importantly, pause to thank a Veteran!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 11th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Today is Veteran’s Day at some point today, pause to give thanks to our Vets, living or dead for the sacrifices they made and continue to make. Well, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Early yesterday morning, a man was sitting in his vehicle outside his residence on Green Orchard Road in Glen Burnie when he was approached by two black males who pointed a gun at his head and demanded the keys. He complied and as he exited his car, they struck him in the face with one of the guns. The car was recovered and the man is recovering from his injuries. Police are asking anyone that may have information to contact them at 410-222-6145

This left me shaking my head. An Eastport woman was scammed out of $20,075.69. How you ask? She apparently wrote a book and found a publisher that offered to publish it for … you guessed it, $20,075.69. So, she dutifully transferred the money to Gampi Media, Inc who promptly absconded with the money. A basic google search of the word Gampi shows nothing related to publishing. So, I guess we need to toss out a warning to budding authors– don’t send money to publishers that you have not investigated. Most publishers pay YOU for the book. Or if you self-publish, you pay a small fee and then purchase the books to sell on your own!

Good news for five area organizations that were damaged by the tornado back in September. The Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation has doled out the first set of grants under the Disaster Recovery Micro-Grant Program. Each received $5000 to help them rebuild. The Annapolis International Market–a cousin to one of my favorite restaurants Sin Fronteras, Chris’s Charcoal Pit who I miss VERY much, Cricket Wireless, Panther Auto Body, and the Cecil Memorial United Methodist Church. There will be more doled out in the coming weeks, but one of the goals of the program was getting funds out fast–applications opened on November 1st and 10 calendar days later they have the money–great job AAEDC…and if you aren’t familiar with them, listen to the local business spotlight we did with Ben Birge back in August.

And as we begin to wrap it up here’s a mix mosh…or is it mish-mosh of stories and quick hits. The Dunkin (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) that just opened on Bay Ridge Road near the Giant is having a grand opening on Saturday from 9 am to noon. Score a free coffee at the event and look for a mailer in your mailbox with a bunch of coupons too.

This will not be as controversial as my stance that Chuckee Cheese has decent pizza, but if you are at a 7-11, pick up a box of the fresh cookies they keep at the counter–aside from grandmoms, they are some of the best cookies I have had—try it and tell me I am wrong!

Our own Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace was a guest on the Mike O’Meara Show yesterday–you can catch it on YouTube and he was talking about crypto–which I don’t understand and we’ll be talking about on a bonus pod in a week or so. And Trevor, thanks for the shout-out!

Remember we will be at Heroes Pub in West Annapolis at noon today with the Military Bowl and Budweiser to kick off the Who’s Your Hero program. Come on out and fill out a form telling us about a hero in your life … or come on the mic and tell us.. and you could win a great Military Bowl prize pack including a spot in the parade, tickets to the same, access to the field and a whole lot of swag. Come on out for Kurt and Lila’s wings anyhow–I hear Bud is bringing swag and a pair of tickets to give away today too!

And finally, up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight… Tim Coe from Goosehead Insurance..a new broker in town–not to be confused with Goose Island or Moosehead which are both beers–you screw that up and you are gonna be disappointed anyway you look at it.

And THAT’s it for the news today.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace and fresh from his appearance on the Mike O’Meara Show here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

