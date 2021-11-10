November 10, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Dems Sweep Annapolis. Haire In. Maryland’s Number 2!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Jessica Haire is officially running. The Democrats sweep Annapolis elections. Free parking in Annapolis. Tidewater Inn's Brew and Oyster Crawl is coming up. Maryland is Number 2 when it comes to charity.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yeah, it is hump day and I can almost taste the weekend! But before we get to the weekend, we need to get to the news…so shall we?

I have not looked at the school bus fiasco in a few weeks. I guess I thought it might get better with the County Executive saying that the retention and signing bonuses would solve the situation. It hasn’t yet. Yikes, last I looked 29 routes were canceled. So, as it was in the past, check aacps.org/buses for the latest info on the bus that may or may not show.

Let’s talk politics. District 7 County Councilwoman Jessica Haire made it official–she’s running for County Executive next year hoping to knock current County Executive Steuart Pittman out of office. This now officially sets up a two-way (at this point) primary race between her and Herb McMillan. I say at this point because there are still rumors circulating that both Delegate Sid Saab and County Councilman Nathan Volke are interested too. Any way you look at it, it’s gonna be interesting.

And we have the final results of the Annapolis City Elections and for the first time since the 1950s, the council will be controlled 100% by one party. The Democrats swept all eight aldermanic races and the Mayor’s race. The results are up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and you can check them out. It still blows my mind that in a city of 38,000, 42 votes can win an aldermanic election and 900 will all but assure it. To recap, Ward 1 Elly Tierney, Ward 2 Karma O’Neill, Ward 3 Rhonda Pindell-Charles, Ward 4 Sheila Finlayson, Ward 5 Brooks Schandelmeier, Ward 6 DaJuan Gay, Ward 7 Rob Savidge, and Ward 8 Ross Arnett. Gavin Buckley prevailed for Mayor. We also hear that recently retired alderman Fred Paone is considering a run for the House of Delegates, and former Ward 5 Alderman Jared Littman is likely going to be running for Mayor in the next election. Ah, the intrigue of politics!

Speaking of Annapolis…remember that at the end of the month, the City is giving away free parking. Two hours free at the metered spots downtown with a bonus hour if you use the app and use the code PARKDTA. That kicks off on Friday, November 26th, and runs through New Years Day.

For those that appreciate the Eastern Shore–the Tidewater Inn in Easton is hosting the Brew and Oyster Brawl on November 13th. It’s a full open beer and wine bar with a fully opened oyster bar with oysters and oyster dishes prepared any way you like them. Live music and a lot of fun. It runs from 3 pm to 6 pm and tickets and info is available at tidewaterinn.com/brewoysterbrawl

And as we start to wrap it up–go Maryland. Wallethub did a study and found out that Maryland ranks #2 for the most charitable state in the country. We are #1 in the percentage of people that donated money, 4th in volunteer hours per capita, and 10th in the percentage of donated income. So yeah..go us! And if you are looking to donate…a personal plea from me–give to the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park–they got hammered with the flooding and are quickly trying to rebuild and to be honest a membership to the museum makes a GREAT gift for a couple, a family, or even a kid! You can do all that at amaritime.org

And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, I hung out at Red Bean on Main Street and chatted with Tim Coe of a new insurance agency in town–Goosehead Insurance! The following week–Jonathan Rondeau from The ARC of Greater Chesapeake!

