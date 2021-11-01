November 1, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Flooding Help For Businesses. Vax Restrictions. MD Health Connection Now Open.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, November 1st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! I hope you had a Happy Halloween–for me, yesterday started with a poorly organized walk across the Bay Bridge, morphed into a great lunch at The Point and ended with the best Halloween party in the land–all in all a great weekend for me. And now here we are–November and we have some news! So, let’s get into it, shall we?

Big news for businesses that were damaged in the flooding last week. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation is managing a VOLT Disaster Recovery Relief Fund which will be offering grants to affected businesses up to $50,000. The amounts will be scaled based on damages, but you can apply if you lost business, suffered building or equipment damages or loss, working capital, etc. These are grants, not loans. And the applications are opening today at aaedc.org and then look for the disaster recovery page.

A quick hit on Annapolis businesses. Today is the last day for outdoor dining for most City restaurants. County restaurants are good until 2023. But Middleton, McGarvey’s, Iron Rooster, Federal House, and Market House are all paying the City to keep theirs in place. And restaurants that had outdoor dining pre-pandemic will still have it. So plan accordingly.

Some COVID Vaccination news. Starting next Monday, the Health Department will be prioritizing vaccinations for kids in the 5-11 range. So getting a vax appointment for a booster or initial shots may be difficult for a while. So, if you are looking to get vaxxed or looking for a booster– do it. this week. And shortly we’re going to have a bonus podcast talking about COVID, the Flu, boosters, and some crystal balling for the future with Dr. Freedman from Evolve Direct Primary and Urgent Care. So, as they say.. stay tuned!

November 1st marks the day when the Maryland Health Connection opens for health insurance for the next year. They are saying with the additional help, plans for some people can be as little as $1 a month. And as an FYI, last year, 9 out of 10 people that signed up received some financial help. So if you are looking for health insurance, head to MarylandHealthConnection.gov and get the ball rolling.

The banking industry is shrinking again. They aren’t a huge player in the area, but PNC will be closing their branch at the Festival at Riva in the near future. Earlier this year, they closed one on College Parkway in Arnold. The remaining branches in the immediate Annapolis area are at the Annapolis Town Center, Eastport, I believe Edgewater is still there and in some Giant food stores.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday Anthony and Sean from Galway Bay and their magical egg nog. If you want a bottle or 12, get it now. The supply is limited and they do expect it to sell out. Up Saturday is Monica from Bread and Butter Kitchen. And I have a few bonus pods as well. So lot’s of great stuff coming up in the podcast world for us!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2. … and as a reminder, tomorrow IS election day for the City of Annapolis…The city only…the County and State are next year. But get out and vote or fill out the ballot mailed to you and drop it in a dropbox or make sure it is postmarked by tomorrow

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is back with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

