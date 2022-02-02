MSP Polar Bear Plunge Is Back on for 2022

The Maryland State Police (MSP) Polar Bear Plunge is back for the 26th time and this year Plungers Plunge their way in person (or virtually) from February 3rd to 5th.

Last year, the in-person plunge was not held, but thanks to dedicated and creative Plungers the organization was able to have a successful Virtual Plunge with 392 Virtual Plunge video submissions and still raising over $2 million for the athletes of Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD).

This year the tradition is alive with an in-person Plunge at Sandy Point State Park where 10,000+ people will raise money for SOMD and take a plunge into the chilly Chesapeake Bay, while still hosting a Virtual Plunge. Plungers can pick between plunging virtually or in person, and the cause is still the same.

Special Olympics Maryland has been able to benefit their 6,102 athletes Jim Schmutz, president and CEO of Special Olympics Maryland states: “I am excited for our most recent ‘return to play’ efforts, which have allowed our athletes back to COVID-safe in-person training and competitions. We need continued and increased financial support to recapture those athletes who were unable to participate over the last 18 months. As you know our athletes participate free of charge, so your support is critical to sustaining current programs while also supporting new initiatives.”

Registration for the 2022 MSP Polar Bear Plunge is open, and individuals and teams can sign up now and start their fundraising at www.PlungeMD.com!

Young or old come BEAR the cold!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB