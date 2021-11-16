Mother, Daughter Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Apartment

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery of a mother and daughter outside of a Glen Burnie apartment.

On November 15, 2021, at approximately 8:50 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an armed robbery in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie.

The adult female victim and her daughter were sitting in their parked vehicle when an unknown male suspect approached the vehicle. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash and property.

The victim complied and the suspect, identified as a black male with a green mask and dark-colored hoodies and sweatpants, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

