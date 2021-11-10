Millersville’s Fence & Deck Connection Sends Veterans to Surf Therapy Program

Founded by Marine Veteran Andy Manzi in 2015, WSF helps to break the cycle of trauma, reintegration disorder, anxiety, and depression so the body and mind are able to work through residual feelings of discomfort and distress. After his return from deployments in Iraq, Manzi found that the unfortunate effects of war and trauma can be counteracted by using the ocean as a healing remedy. This amazing and life-changing experience is available to Veterans and active service members with psychological and/or physical disabilities.

Fence & Deck Connection’s Founder, Jim Rubush met Manzi in 2014 as his program was starting to take root. As the organization evolved, Rubush and the FDC team were inspired to contribute to the program. In 2020, FDC sponsored eight local veterans to attend the program and this year, five members of Warrior Events spent one week in Folly Beach, South Carolina with Warrior Surf Foundation. Warrior Events is an organization that provides veterans and their families the opportunity to engage with and become pillars in their community following military service. Captain Bruce Black, USN (Ret), found the experience cathartic and satisfying at a deeply personal level,

Since the fall of Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I’ve questioned if my service was meaningful or worthwhile. Attending the Warrior Surf Foundation camp put me together with my fellow veterans and the actions of all the volunteers and support staff made me realize that not only what I did in Afghanistan, but during my entire Navy career, was indeed meaningful and worthwhile. I am truly grateful for the experience.

In addition to daily surf lessons, participants also took part in yoga and wellness workshops, led by certified instructors and therapists. By focusing on mindfulness and resiliency, these offerings help guide Veterans into maintaining a healthy lifestyle well after the program ends. Program attendees develop a close bond in this supportive, tight-knit community formed by volunteers and past participants, sharing stories and experiences with one another. Since its beginning, WSF has served over 500 Veterans on the beautiful shores of Folly Beach.

Rubush, his wife Michelle, and Fence & Deck Connection’s Marketing team, Sarah Ditto and Nicole Bailey, witnessed firsthand the powerful, life-changing moments experienced by this wonderful group of heroes. Fence & Deck Connection is proud to provide local Veterans with this opportunity for years to come.

