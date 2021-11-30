Military Bowl Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO. This year’s game will be played on Monday, December 27, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Starting at $40, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling 470-639-8241.

The 2021 Military Bowl again matches teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference, Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

“It has been great to see fans fill the stadium for college football this fall and we can’t wait to welcome teams to the National Capital Region for a great Bowl Week,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Gameday once again will be special with the Military Bowl Parade and Tailgate. We look forward to hosting Medal of Honor Recipients and seeing the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.”

Stadium seating is priced from $40 to $100. Information on suites and hospitality packages is available at militarybowl.org. All ticketing for this year’s Bowl will be mobile.

Gameday kicks off with the Military Bowl Official Tailgate showcasing military displays, games, and music, with food and beverage available for purchase. The Military Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. at City Dock and concludes at the stadium, featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, Medal of Honor Recipients, pageant winners, and a variety of youth, community, and military-themed groups.

In the 2019 Military Bowl, North Carolina and Hall of Fame Coach Mack Brown rode a high-powered offense to pull away for a 55-13 victory over Temple.

In addition to supporting the USO, proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers.

