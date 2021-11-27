Midshipmen Donate 90,000 Pounds of Food to Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Action Group (MAG), the USNA Chaplain Center, and members of the Naval Academy community donated nearly 90 thousand pounds of non-perishable food for this year’s Harvest for the Hungry campaign. The final deliveries of food donations were delivered to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank last week.

For the twelfth consecutive year, MAG has organized a Brigade awareness campaign and in-kind food donation drive for those in need of food assistance throughout our county. Through involvement in other community programs, MAG midshipmen have a unique understanding of the need for food assistance in local neighborhoods and county-wide. MAG midshipmen and the campus community partnered with Anne Arundel County Food and Resource Bank and Anne Arundel County Public Schools to organize a donation of over 75,000 pounds of food last year. This year, the midshipmen have exceeded that goal by collecting over 23,000 additional pounds in the last 24 hours of the drive.

“I like to call the midshipmen my heroes,” said Chief Operations Officer of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank Susan Thomas. “Not only are they protecting our country, but they are also going above and beyond to make a difference in their local community. They truly embody the spirit of service, and since 2010, they have been helping our Anne Arundel County Food Bank provide needed food to thousands of people in need throughout our county.”

“Midshipmen have responded resoundingly to a call to action to donate food to our neighbors in need during these unprecedented times,” said Community Relations Director and MAG Faculty Representative Miriam Stanicic. “They have inspired a collective all-volunteer effort across USNA to donate at such a high level. We are so proud of our future leaders in the United States Navy and Marine Corps.”

For the second year in a row, the Harvest for the Hungry campaign was coordinated virtually due to COVID-19. Rather than being collected in Bancroft Hall, donations were sent directly to the food bank. All 30 companies and the Naval Academy Chaplain Center partnered to donate a record-breaking amount of food during the month-long campaign.

“As we look forward to returning home for the holidays to enjoy family and friends, the Brigade saw a problem in our community and stepped up to make a difference for those who are less fortunate than we are,” said Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Michael Wakeham, MAG co-leader for Harvest for the Hungry.

“I’m always amazed at the Brigade’s desire to serve, whether it be in the military or in the community. The support that everyone in Anne Arundel County shows the Brigade is truly incredible and it inspires us all to give back,” said Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Mason Dowell, MAG co-leader for Harvest for the Hungry.

MAG was established in 1992 as a community relations program for and by the Brigade of Midshipmen and currently offers a variety of educational, environmental, and social service volunteer projects in coordination with community partners from the Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. areas as well as regional and national partners. MAG prepares midshipmen for future service by encouraging peer leadership, teamwork, character development, morale, selflessness, and goodwill towards others.

