MDOT and County Team Up For Critical Road Improvements

Anne Arundel County and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) today announced a partnership to advance design of critical roadway improvements along key corridors in the county. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said the county has set aside funds in its Capital Improvements Program budget to contribute design funding for MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) initiatives along MD 2, MD 3 and MD 214.

The announcement came at today’s virtual Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) meeting, where MDOT Secretary Greg Slater and other transportation officials updated the county on projects planned for fiscal years 2022-2027.

“Two years ago, I and a majority of our County Council made a bold statement. Rather than just complaining about traffic on our major state thoroughfares, we created a Permanent Public Improvements fund to cost-share solutions with the state,” County Executive Pittman said. “MDOT Secretary Slater and his team recognized our commitment, and I am proud to announce that we have a signed agreement to move forward together to address our worst traffic bottlenecks on Route 3, Route 2, and Route 214. Relief is in sight.”

“This collaborative approach to fund design of key projects along MD 2, MD 3 and MD 214 reflects the spirit of partnership we have with Anne Arundel County to solve some of the county’s critical transportation needs,” MDOT Secretary Slater said. “We all share the vision of a transportation network that’s safe and accessible. The partnership announced today by County Executive Pitman will help us advance projects that benefit drivers, transit users, bicyclists, walkers and all users.”

County Executive Pittman said that through the CIP, Anne Arundel County will assist MDOT with design funding for the following projects:

MD 2 – The county will contribute $200,000 to advance 30% of the design portion of a project to add a third northbound lane along MD 2 between US 50 and Arnold Road. New sidewalks and a connection to the B&A Trail will be included in the project. MDOT SHA will contribute $800,000 for the design phase and is managing the design.

MD 3 – The county will contribute $160,000 to advance 30% of the design for a project to add a third lane in both directions along MD 3 between Waugh Chapel Road and MD 175. This project will also include a shared-use path as well as sidewalks and crosswalks at MD 175. MDOT SHA will contribute $640,000 for the design phase and will manage the design.

MD 214/Mayo Peninsula – The county will contribute $800,000 for 100% of the design of a project to add capacity and bicycle and pedestrian improvements on MD 214 between MD 468 and Loch Haven Road. MDOT SHA is managing the design.

“Collaborating with our partners and stakeholders always delivers a product that is beneficial to all our customers,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “Partnering with Anne Arundel County will not only improve these critical corridors, but the entire region as a system.”

From intersection improvements to widening and new interchange construction, MDOT SHA is investing in projects to enhance safety and the commute and daily travel for millions of Marylanders. MDOT SHA maintains more than 2,500 bridges and 17,000 miles of non-toll state roads. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov.

